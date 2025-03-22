The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 22, 2025 – Test your knowledge with live trivia at The Owl Pub & Grille in Downtown Bryan! Admission is free and you can enjoy the great food and drinks that The Owl has to offer while you play! If you’re looking for a fun, free activity to do with your friends during the week, trivia night is just the thing for you! Trivia Night starts is hosted every Tuesday from 8:00 – 10:00 pm. Come have some fun and show off what you know as many times as you’d like!