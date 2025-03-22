Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 22, 2025 – Test your knowledge with live trivia at The Owl Pub & Grille in Downtown Bryan! Admission is free and you can enjoy the great food and drinks that The Owl has to offer while you play! If you’re looking for a fun, free activity to do with your friends during the week, trivia night is just the thing for you! Trivia Night starts is hosted every Tuesday from 8:00 – 10:00 pm. Come have some fun and show off what you know as many times as you’d like!

Claire Stevens is a second-year writer for the TAMU chapter of Her Campus. As executive of the PR committee, she works with others to create merchandise designs, write press releases, and hand out brand samples. Her writing covers the college experience, music, podcasts, and everything in between. Aside from her time devoted to Her Campus at TAMU, Claire is a sophomore Business major at Texas A&M. She has worked various jobs over the years, with her favorite being a barista for a small, family-owned coffee shop in her hometown of Allen, Texas. This experience has cultivated a passion and developed many thoughts on all things coffee and tea related! Because of this, she has many opinions on various coffee and tea beverages. Claire plans to have a business career, but her dream job is owning her own coffee/book shop! In her free time, Claire enjoys reading, going on walks with her dog, spending time with her friends, and checking out unique coffee shops with her mom. She is absolutely obsessed with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo, and, when not listening to music, can frequently be found watching Gilmore Girls or Friends.