Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
beer cheers happy hour
beer cheers happy hour
Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
TAMU | Culture

Trivia Night at Murphy’s Law

Darby Haynie Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, Nov. 20, 2025 — Who else enjoys a little fun competition with your friends? You’re in luck because every Thursday night, Murphy’s Law hosts a trivia night that is free to enter! 

Every Thursday at 8:30PM, Murphy’s Law holds this trivia night of fun, where you can bring friends to make a team and then enter with the chance to win prizes. Even better, come early to grab a bite to eat before the competition begins. They are known for their mix of both German and Irish food, including schnitzel, which is praised for being authentic. Make sure to charge your smartphone before you come because the quiz is a digital format.

Murphy’s Law Pub is a local spot for people to come and enjoy live music, delicious food and drink. If you are interested in joining one of the weekly trivia nights, the address is 107 Main St. Downtown Bryan. 

pexels ketut subiyanto 4350210?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels
Darby Haynie is a writer at the Her Campus at Texas A&M chapter. She oversees the relatable, fashion, and entertainment verticals on the site, including television, movies, and music. A majority of her articles cater towards things that girls can relate to whether it is relationship, fashion, entertainment or culture. Beyond Her Campus, Darby is a part of PRISM at Texas A&M which is an organization for students passionate about Public Relations, Influencing, and Social Media. In PRISM, she plays a role in the Social Media Committee. Darby has already obtained her Associates degree in Business at Northwest Vista College in San Antonio. At her time there, she was President of the National Society of Leadership and Success where she took part in planning events and advertising for the organization. She is currently a Senior at Texas A&M University majoring in Communications with a minor in Business. In her free time, Darby enjoys doing Pilates and playing pickleball, and going on walks while listening to music. She is a Love Island fanatic who loves to debate with her friends over the couples. She is also the baker of her family which means she makes everybody’s birthday cake.