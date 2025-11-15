Trivia Night at Murphy’s Law

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, Nov. 20, 2025 — Who else enjoys a little fun competition with your friends? You’re in luck because every Thursday night, Murphy’s Law hosts a trivia night that is free to enter!

Every Thursday at 8:30PM, Murphy’s Law holds this trivia night of fun, where you can bring friends to make a team and then enter with the chance to win prizes. Even better, come early to grab a bite to eat before the competition begins. They are known for their mix of both German and Irish food, including schnitzel, which is praised for being authentic. Make sure to charge your smartphone before you come because the quiz is a digital format.

Murphy’s Law Pub is a local spot for people to come and enjoy live music, delicious food and drink. If you are interested in joining one of the weekly trivia nights, the address is 107 Main St. Downtown Bryan.