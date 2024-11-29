Treaty Oak Revival Concert

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

I am not the hugest fan of Treaty Oak Revival, so the concert was more of a fun thing to do with friends and less about the music. That being said, I had heard of the band and had listened to some of their songs. I love a good concert, even if I don’t know the artist. I have been to a lot of shows now, and I really only care about the vibes and the sound.

The day of the concert, I was definitely not excited to go. The day was so rainy and awful; I had a presentation and test that morning making the day 10 times worse. Fortunately for me, I have a deep sense of FOMO, so I strapped on my boots and prepared to sit in mud and rain. Since the concert was outside, boots were a must for me – I do not do dirt and bugs.

We ended up arriving pretty late. The concert ended up getting moved up because of the rain, so by the time we arrived, Treaty Oak was already performing. Despite the rain, they did an amazing job. The set was very lively and fun. There were food trucks and beers. I personally had a hotdog, which was the highlight of my night for sure. They didn’t play the one song I know from them, so that was disappointing.

I had never been to the Wolf Pen Amphitheater so it was interesting to see how they set it up. The lack of covering was obviously a problem for this show, but wearing a poncho seems to help with this aspect. I feel like they should have made the hills more steep so that it is easier to see. However, if they did make it steeper, the hills would have been a lot harder to climb. My friend had to literally pull me up a hill because I was slipping backwards.

Overall, I really enjoyed this concert. The energy was good, everyone was nice and respectful over the space. The music and sound was great! I do wish that they performed my favorite song, but maybe next time.