Traveling as a Broke College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

In today’s digital age, we have the opportunity to see what thousands of people around the world are doing through social media. We see our favorite celebrities, influencers, and public figures living “ideal” lives that we “normal” people could only ever dream of. One of these luxuries that we see constantly is the ability to go on these gorgeous trips to fairytale-like places but we tend to limit ourselves because we believe that it’s simply unattainable for broke college students. But to my surprise, it actually doesn’t cost our tuition and that beat-down 2015 Toyota Camry that is barely holding on. Here’s how you’re gonna get the best deals for that amazing trip you already created a Pinterest board for.

Student Universe

Start by going to my favorite website ever – Student Universe. It is designed for college students and gets you the best discounts on hotels, transportation, and flights. You simply create an account and it verifies you are a student through your university email. When creating a booking through Student Universe you select a student and watch those prices drop tremendously.

Travel Dates

Now when picking your travel dates try to be as flexible as possible if you have the chance. The cheapest days tend to be Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays and the cheapest times are early mornings so definitely be on the lookout for those. I also highly recommend booking as far in advance as you can because prices do tend to increase as peak seasons approach.

Hostels

Hotels are the other big expense when it comes to traveling but luckily there are plenty of ways to stretch out those $31.47 left in your bank account. Say bye to Emily or Sarah because Hostels are now your new best friend. Hostels are by far the most affordable accommodations for college students and they can actually be a lot of fun! Here you tend to share a room with other people (typically between 4 and 10) in bunk beds that take you back to braiding dear Emily’s hair in that wooden cabin at summer camp. You can share a room with a group of friends or you can branch out and meet fellow travelers as well. If sharing a room with that many people isn’t your vibe there are plenty of hostels that offer single rooms for way better prices than a typical hotel.

Alternative Accomodations

We all love a good hotel deal but what if I told you that there are ways to get free accommodations? I know, shocking, right? Trusted House Sitters is a website where people let you stay at their house while they’re away for free, in return for taking care of their pets. With this, you get to visit your favorite places, be worry-free about paying for a hotel, and get to spend time with a furry little friend. I’m sold.

Transportation

Finally, if you are traveling somewhere in which trains are the main transportation between countries, Europe for instance, don’t shy away from also looking at flights. The train system in Europe is amazing, but believe it or not, sometimes train tickets are more expensive than flights. You can find very cheap flights on Ryan Air or Air France for as low as $19 one-way so be sure to explore your options!

So next time you are scrolling through your Instagram Explore page and see your favorite influencer sipping a piña colada under a tiki umbrella, just know that that can be you too. Simply keep these tips in mind so your bank account doesn’t have to be put on life support.