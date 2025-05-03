Trader Joe’s: My Personal Love Language!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trader Joe’s might just be my favorite place in the entire world. Even though we don’t have a Trader Joe’s in College Station (which is heartbreaking), here are some of my absolute favorite items to stock up on when I go back home to bring back to college with me! Also, Trader Joe’s always has new items, pretty much almost every week, so there’s always something new to try!

These are such a great little dessert that comes in so many different flavors. They have chocolate coffee bean, strawberry, and chocolate chip, along with the occasional new or seasonal flavor. My favorites are the coffee and the chocolate chip ones, but they are all really good!

Trader Joe’s sells Kringle’s seasonally year-round, which, if you don’t know, are a European pastry that can be in different flavors. Trader Joe’s sells many different ones, including almond or cherry, and they are so good for breakfast or a little sweet treat.

I know this seems like a common item, but I promise these hashbrowns are so good, and somehow taste better than most other options. Some people even use these to make avocado toast by putting them in the air fryer. YUM!

This mac & cheese is SO yummy and so easy to throw in the oven for an easy, quick, and comforting meal. They also have regular mac & cheese, along with some seasonal flavors, including Butternut Squash, which are also really delicious!

These soup dumplings are really good and so easy to prepare. Some people even add broth or vegetables to theirs to make it a more hearty meal. They also offer a vegetable option and a steamed pork & ginger option!

In my opinion, these are the perfect alternative to Taki’s that aren’t as spicy. They are the perfect snack to take to the pool, enjoy with lunch, or literally any other occasion. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with any chips or snacks that Trader Joe’s has. They’re all really good!

If you’ve ever been inside a Trader Joe’s, you know that the first thing you see is the beautiful display of flowers! They have such a wide variety, are fairly priced, and always have cute plants that are great for gifts. I usually cave and end up leaving the store with a cute bouquet!

Ok, hear me out. I know these sound really strange, but they are SO good. If you love olives as much as I do (which is a lot), you should definitely try these! They’re tangy and citrusy and a great summer snack, especially for things like picnics or charcuterie boards!

This is my absolute favorite coffee creamer, and I use it in my latte every morning! It’s perfectly sweet, the brown sugar flavor is amazing, and it’s cheap! I also love it because it’s not a big container, so it’s fairly easy to use all of it up! It’s also non-dairy, so this is perfect for lactose-intolerant people as well!

Even though this seems like a weird product to start with, since Trader Joe’s is technically a grocery store, I will NEVER use another face sunscreen after trying this one. I use face sunscreen every day, and I have been using this sunscreen for over two years. It’s clear and blends in very easily under makeup, or even just on its own. I highly recommend trying this product if you’re looking for a new face sunscreen. Trader Joe’s also just released new products, an Invisible Gel Body Sunscreen SPF 40 and a Daily Facial Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40, but I haven’t had a chance to try those yet!

All in all, no matter what you buy, you pretty much can’t go wrong with anything at Trader Joe’s! If you live near one, you should definitely try some of my favorite products! Hope you enjoy your visit!!