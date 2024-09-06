Top 5 Tips for a Successful Career Fair Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It feels like we just got back to school and are starting to get back in the swing of our school routines, but career fairs are just around the corner! Here’s a full list of the different career fairs being held at Texas A&M this fall. Every semester, the sudden shift always takes me by surprise, but this time I’m determined to go into the career fair prepared. Here are my top 5 tips for you to get the most out of your career fair experience.

Apply to the positions you’re interested in before the fair

It’s super important to do your research on the companies you’re interested in. That means taking the time to look into the roles that fit your interests. Even if a company hasn’t released internship positions or new grad roles, research the job functions you’re interested in applying for, and write down a bunch of questions about the role. When it comes time to speak with a recruiter, they will be able to tell that you’re prepared and curious about the company and the position.

Attend pre-career fair events

These events before the career fair are an amazing way to get prepped and feel more confident for the fair with the help of the Career Center. The Career Center is always putting on workshops to help you feel more comfortable at the career fair and to really get the most out of your career fair experience. Some helpful workshops include a resume workshop, crafting your elevator pitch, interview tips, and more. Here’s a calendar with all the events and workshops the Career Center is putting on throughout the semester.

Attend the fair with a friend

This tip is not crucial, but it’s a lot more fun and can keep you motivated if you go with a friend. The career fair is already so intimidating, but with a friend you can really relax those nerves and support each other. Stand in a few lines, talk to some companies, and then check back in with each other to see how it’s going!

Ask Questions!!!

The overarching theme here is to just be curious. I’ve always been the type of person to have a blank stare on my face when someone is finished presenting and they ask, “Any questions?”. But it’s definitely something I’m trying to work on. Recruiters will remember interesting conversations they had with students which means asking a lot of interesting questions. Try to prepare a list of questions that go beyond the surface level of what everyone is asking. Use your questions to highlight your passions and show that you’re really committed to the company. This is always a lot easier said than done, but the goal is to show that you’re curious about the role and that you have done your research beforehand.

Follow Up

So really there are three parts to any career fair: the prep, the actual fair, and the follow up. Use this time to connect with anyone and everyone you talked to on LinkedIn, and send a message thanking them for their time or asking any additional questions you have. This will definitely help you stand out as a candidate, and it’s a great way to build your network.

Finding a job or internship is very stressful, but approaching the career fair with some of these tips in mind can definitely help calm the nerves and build your confidence as you approach the fairs. Don’t forget to take a deep breath and just be yourself! Good luck this fall!