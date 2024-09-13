The When, How, and Why of Voting this November

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Voting is extremely important in a democracy. It is the most effective and direct way for American citizens to influence the government. America is founded on the principle that the people decide who represents us and forms our laws. Voting is also the fastest way to make change in government. Protesting and petitioning are incredibly important too, but they take a lot of time, and it is difficult to demand action from representatives who don’t care about the issue. By doing your research, you will find which candidate best suits your values and will enact policies that will reflect your desires for the country.

As young voters, especially, it is important to register to vote and participate. It is your right to be involved in the way our government is ran. College-aged voters are usually the demographic with the lowest voter turnout and, therefore, tend to be underrepresented by elected officials. When a demographic of voters continuously refuses to vote, candidates stop trying to appeal to them because they know that demographic will likely not win them the election. However, it is also harder for college students to vote in some states, like Texas. That’s why this article will be your guide to getting registered, choosing a candidate, and getting to the polls.

Registration Deadlines:

Last day to register to vote in Texas is October 7, 2024. This includes:

Changing your permanent address if you have moved counties to attend college. Your address does not need to match the address on your driver’s license to vote in the new county as long as you are registered there.

if you have moved counties to attend college. Your address does not need to match the address on your driver’s license to vote in the new county as long as you are registered there. Changing your name if you have legally changed your name since the last election.

if you have legally changed your name since the last election. Registration by mail must be postmarked by October 7th.

Last day to request an absentee ballot is October 25th, 2024.

You may be eligible to vote by mail if you are an out-of-state college student voting in your home county.

Election Dates:

Early voting starts October 25th, 2024.

Ends November 1st, 2024.

Election day is November 5th, 2024.

Polls will be open from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

Before you vote:

When you vote:

You must show an approved form of ID at the polls.

at the polls. Approved forms of ID in Texas include: A Texas State Driver’s License. A Personal Identification Card issued by DPS. A Texas Election Identification Certificate. A Texas license to carry a handgun. A United States Military ID, containing a photograph. A U.S. citizenship certificate, containing a photograph. A U.S. passport.

For voters 18-65, your ID may not be expired for more than four years at the time of the election.

If you lack one of these forms of ID, you may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Form at the polling location. For eligibility and restrictions on RIFs visit iwillvote.com.

at the polling location.

Researching candidates:

As previously mentioned, it is helpful to find a sample ballot for your polling location so that you may research the candidates ahead of time.

You can find sample ballots at ballotpedia.org.

Search each name on the list, you will usually find their own websites outlining their platforms and policies.

Research party platforms

For more helpful registration and voting information see the links below or speak to your local registrar office.

https://www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/index.html

https://www.vote.org/

https://iwillvote.com/votinginfo/TX#id-requirements

https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/