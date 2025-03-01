The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Long title, I know.

Since the start comes before the end, let’s define exactly what I mean by tension.

Imagine you’re in the car with a guy you’ve solidly deemed your friend — whether it’s been months, days, or years since you formed the connection. He looks across to you in the passenger seat with puppy-dog eyes and says, “I need to tell you something”. Your heart drops, bracing for whatever is about to come out of his mouth. And then, behold, it’s a romantic confession.

Either you’re left confused and disheartened by this invitation into his heart, or you’re all in, thrilled that the faithful waiting game is finally over.

Now picture this: it’s summertime, and it’s 11 p.m. You’re at the beach with your friend, fireworks popping in the distance. The scene is picturesque, and you and your friend look at each other before quickly glancing away, denying any unspoken feelings between you.

Society places heterosexual men and heterosexual women on two opposing totem poles, the protector and the nurturer. When these roles align in a platonic relationship, “intrinsic attraction to the other gender” comes alight. I place quotation marks around that phrase because is it pure biological desire or is it just our socialization? Experts say attraction is shaped by both biology and culture. While traits like facial features signal health and fertility, societal norms also influence what people find attractive.

Either way, I believe a big part of the so-called “unnecessary tension” in mixed-gender friendships stems from the different ways men and women operate within these relationships.

When women are friends with each other, the connection is usually passionate and deep. You know everything about each other, you’re there through heartbreaks, career changes, and family drama — it’s a full-on investment (and a delightful soap opera)! But traditionally, men navigate friendships differently. Their bonds are often built through activities rather than emotion. They game together, hike together — but they don’t always have those uncomfortable, raw conversations because societal norms have conditioned them to keep their emotions in check. Not too much, not too loud. There’s a stigma when men open up, and that pressure to suppress feelings runs deep.

So when these two different friendship styles collide, there’s room for misinterpretation.

A woman’s passion for emotional connection can accidentally fill an intimacy gap a man didn’t even realize was there. Suddenly, he’s experiencing a level of closeness he doesn’t usually get from his male friends — and that’s where things get complicated and the concept of the “friendzone” comes into play.

The term “friend zone” originates from the popular TV show Friends, where, in one episode, Ross Geller is called out for having unreciprocated feelings for his friend, Rachel Green. Ross’s feelings gradually deepened over time as they shared personal stories and supported each other. He protected her, and she nurtured him. For Ross, the intimacy and closeness they shared felt like something more, even though Rachel only saw him as a friend. While they eventually got together (and I’ll admit, the friends-to-lovers trope is pretty cute), television isn’t always reality.

Instead of “sentimental butterflies” that come with the tension, feelings of fear or betrayal can take place which is something that needs to be recognized.

In my experience, friendships with men have often felt like a prey vs. predator dynamic. What I see as the potential blossoming of a new friendship, I fear they see as an opportunity to add me to their roster. For example, I met a guy in class who was always friendly to me and to everyone else. He constantly uplifted me and spoke highly of me, so I felt comfortable around him and spent more time exchanging stories and conversation. But then I noticed a shift – a shift I think every girl recognizes. The conversations begin with a comment on your appearance — “Oh, you look beautiful today!” — or suddenly, there’s an overzealous kindness that feels like an underlying motive.

And therein lies another issue: the emotional labor cost women constantly bear.

Navigating this unfamiliar territory in what I thought was just a friendship made me uncomfortable. I began to feel dehumanized, as though I were prey, carefully maneuvering the slippery terrain, avoiding the bait the fisherman demanded I take. I felt like an object of desire rather than a person.

I think it’s understandable how this misinterpretation happens — some men have minimal experience with platonic love, which leads them to mistake emotional closeness for romance. A man might see a woman’s warmth, kindness, vulnerability, or deep care as romantic interest when, in fact, that’s just how she shows up in friendships. The frustrating part is how that misinterpretation evolves.

Some men see this situation as an injustice — as if they’ve been tricked or led on because their female friend (emphasis on friend) only sees them as such. This reveals an insidious layer of unconscious misogyny: the belief that investing in a friendship automatically entitles them to a romantic or sexual outcome. This entitlement to a woman’s time, agency, and body has deep roots in misogyny and has long harmed women. Ironically, these men often place women into what’s been reinterpreted as the “fuckzone” (thanks, Reddit!), viewing their female friends as romantic or sexual potential without their consent or awareness.

Want to know something else?

Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once argued that platonic relationships between men and women are plausible but preserved only under “physical antipathy”. This basically means one person cannot be attracted to the other.

Sadly, many cases of mixed gender friendships can occur because men are initially attracted to the woman. Take note of how often a pretty girl finds herself surrounded by “male friends” or just read anecdotes from women online. Men tend to show kindness to women they find attractive. And that’s where the classic “mixed signals” excuse comes from. In reality, the signals were never mixed, just misread through the lens of expectation. So, I guess my final question is: Can men and women truly be just friends without underlying expectations or fear? It’s a thought I’m still working through, but I believe it’s possible with transparent communication, clear boundaries, and self-control. Friendships, like romance, are complicated, but the real challenge lies in how we respect and understand those differences.