so what is a ring dunk?

Ever since I was told about Texas A&M University, I learned about the tradition of the Aggie ring. While I knew that school’s had their own rings, I always told myself I’d never buy a ring from a school and considered the tradition rather silly. However, once I actually started attending the school myself, I found myself wanting one and I worked hard to get one. Since I’m a transfer student, I only needed 45 credits from Texas A&M in order to get my ring. After this past fall semester, I finally qualified and I got it a week ago.

Once you get this piece of gold, you follow another tradition and drop this priceless ring into a pitcher of beer and then drink it as fast as possible in order to once again “earn” your ring. This is the tradition of a “ring dunk“, started around the 1970s with a group of friends wanting to celebrate their achievement. (We couldn’t have just settled on a margarita and a high five guys?!) Regardless, it’s been shared around the campus for decades and around the middle of the spring and fall semester, most students find themselves being invited to multiple ring dunks across the town.

Is drinking a pitcher of beer really necessary?

Short answer – no, no it is not.

Whatever you choose to dunk in is completely up to you – alcohol or otherwise. My only advice to you is to proceed with caution and perhaps pick something that’s not your favorite drink in the world. After all, drinking 60 ounces of anything will probably make you sick. While most people opt for beer, I’ve also met people that have chosen Twisted Tea or non-alcoholic options. If you’re going for beer, I’d suggest something light that’s not going to be difficult to get down.

My ring dunk

Once my two friends and I first transferred to Texas A&M, we talked about ring dunking together and figured it would be a fun experience, while also encouraging since we’d be surrounded by people we trust. In terms of figuring out the where and when, now that was a little complicated. For the most part, people will do their ring dunks outdoors considering the beer that might be spilled and the possibility of throwing up. (Yes, that is almost just as common as the tradition itself).

Since none of us had a place with a big backyard, one of my friends suggested a bar on Northgate — a district that’s essentially just a collection of bars in just one place. After some deliberating, we chose Commander’s Cove, an indoor-outdoor bar with plenty of space and good vibes. A few days before the dreaded ring dunk, my friends and I dropped off our bedazzled pitchers and spoke to the owner, who was a really nice and cool guy.

Before we knew it, it was the day. It was Saturday. Some people look forward for this moment, but as non-beer drinker and a non-chugger… I was dreading it. Anxiety shook my body the entire day, and it got worse as the hours ticked closer to 8:25pm – the time we would dunk. Traditionally you pick the hour, then do the minutes as the year you’re graduating, which is 2025 for me.

Then, I did it. In one minute and forty seconds, I managed to pour a lot of beer all over me and finish that stupid pitcher! It was over and I never have to do it again! As horrible as it was, I’m happy I got to spend a night with people I love and I had a wonderful time, and none of us threw up! (Perks of dumping out half the pitcher). One issue with ours was that it was cold, whereas normally you let the beer sit out until its room temperature and flat, making it easier to drink. Regardless, we did it anyway and I’m glad.

When it comes time to dunk, do not feel pressured by people’s expectations nor push yourself past your comfort level. If you don’t want to do alcohol, don’t. If you don’t even want to do it at all, then don’t! It also doesn’t have to be a whole thing, it could be you and a handful of people. At the end of the day, this is your experience and you’re supposed to enjoy it.