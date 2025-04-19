The “Rhode” to Clear Skin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

If there’s one thing I’m almost always willing to drop a bag on, it’s skincare. I may thrift most of my clothes, buy the H-E-B chips over the Lay’s, and have drugstore makeup but for me, having high quality skincare is an item that is worth my wallet hurting.

Over the years, I have tried low dollar to high dollar skincare lines, from E.L.F.’s hydration line (LOVE, by the way), Florence by Mills, La Roche Posay, CeraVe, Glossier, Laneige, and Glow Recipe. Because of so much experimentation, along with trial and error, I know what I look for in my products, and what I’ve come to find is worth the splurge or needs to be skipped.

So, with all the hype around Rhode’s Skin collection and the hefty price point to match, I knew it was time for me to try it and see if it’s worth the buy, or if we are actually paying for a trendy brand name. I bought every product in the line except one (there were two moisturizers and I couldn’t justify buying both). I have used nothing but Rhode Skincare every day for the past month, and I have some thoughts.

To preface, I have sensitive, extremely dry skin. I am not acne prone, but my skin reacts with bumps, itching, or dry patches to anything it doesn’t agree with. Lastly, I am not a dermatologist or licensed professional, this is simply a recount of my personal experience with the brand and how it worked for me, and if I would recommend individual products to a friend!

Nourish – Peptide lip treatment – $18 USD

I ordered this in the watermelon scent, and as much as I hate to admit to loving an almost $20 lip product… I’m obsessed! Is it revolutionary? No. But I do recommend it if you need a good quality lip nourishing balm. It smells wonderful, is so glossy my lips somehow plump a little and look like glass, and it stays on my lips a lot longer than most I have tried. It’s smooth and thick, and wears nicely through the day. They also have tinted peptide treatments, and I’m so obsessed with my scented clear one I may have to grow a little bit of a Rhode lip collection…

I would definitely recommend this product if you’re in the market for a high quality lip balm, but if you already have five in your vanity drawer, I would say pass on this one.

Cleanse – pineapple refresh cleanser – $18/$30 USD

The premise of this pineapple enzyme cleanser really had my hopes up. It’s unscented, along with the rest of the line’s products (minus the lip treatments). It has a balm to lather formula with polyglutamic acid, green tea extract, and pineapple enzyme. It is described as having refreshing, hydrating, and gentle exfoliation properties. I was really shocked at how small the product was when it arrived. I ordered the smaller size since I had never tried it before – but the $18 product was the size of my palm. This cleanser is nice, and pretty much does what it claims to. However, I was not overly impressed with it. There are a lot of cleansers on the market that do the same thing for much more product and a reasonable price point. I would definitely skip this one, but it is not a bad product at all!

Prep – Glazing milk – $20/$32 Usd

This is my absolute favorite product from the Rhode line, and my favorite skincare product I have EVER tried. Seriously. I ordered the bigger of the two sizes (4.7 oz) and I am so glad I did. It’s like a milky, thin serum, and my skin drinks this stuff up like it’s water. I have had such a struggle with dryness for years – but when I put the Glazing Milk on at the beginning of my day, my skin feels hydrated and refreshed for hours. It plumps and hydrates my skin better than any product I have ever tried. It also wears so well under makeup, it makes my skin look more glowy, and my makeup stays better every time I have this on under my base. If you take merely one recommendation from me – buy this product! It isn’t oily or greasy, so it will work for oily or combo skin types as well, it is very versatile. I would recommend buying it, and I will be restocking mine when I run out.

Glaze – peptide glazing fluid serum – $32 usd

This is a lightweight, gel serum. It claims to hydrate the skin and improve your natural skin barrier over time. I’ve really liked how it looks on my skin and how it feels. It does what it claims to do, and is a nice serum. However, unless you are in need of a simple, hydrating serum that is scent free, I would skip this one simply because of the price point. It is nice, but I feel like it was not worth the amount of money I spent on it.

seal – barrier butter – $22/$38 usd

This is described as an intensive moisture balm. This moisturizer was worth every cent I spent on it. It claims to seal moisture for up to 24 hours, and I can attest that it does! I put it on before my morning class, and still look hydrated when I get home late at night. I can feel it locking in the moisture of the products I use before I put it on, like the glazing milk and peptide glazing fluid. It is so thick and buttery but isn’t heavy on my skin. It was designed to lock in moisture for overnight sleeping, but my skin is so dry that I use it in the morning and night, and my skin has seriously never looked or felt better. It is expensive, but their 5 oz is a pretty good size for the price in comparison to some of their other products – and a little goes a long way. I use barely a dime sized amount for my whole face. I used to go through tube after tube of my old moisturizer because I had to use so many pumps to actually feel any hydration. This has become my other holy grail along with the glazing milk. It blurs my skin and makes me look so refreshed. I will never be switching to another moisturizer after trying this one! I would recommend it for all skin types, but especially if you struggle with dryness like I did.

Overall, I am seriously obsessed with Rhode Skincare now. I am so glad that I tried it out, and was pleasantly surprised that the only product I was underwhelmed by was the pineapple cleanser. I didn’t try the barrier restore cream, the morning/every day moisturizer that they offer, because I went with the barrier butter for my skin type. These products are really consistent and do what they say they will. I love how they have so many great ingredients and are all unscented. I used to always wear makeup to class because I felt more confident with it, but since I’ve started using Rhode everyday I rarely do. The products have made me so much more confident in my natural skin, and I have received so many compliments on how glowy and clear my skin looks since using nothing but Rhode. The price point is steep, but for the results I would say a lot of them are worth the money! I hope sharing my skin experience helped you gain some insight on the products and brand, and maybe you’ll end up trying some for yourself!