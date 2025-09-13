Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Iñigo De la Maza from Unsplash
TAMU | Culture > News

THE LOCAL AT LAKE WALK

Claire Stevens Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
Bryan, Texas, September 16, 2025 – Looking for a fun way to spend a fall evening and support local vendors? Look no further! The Lake Walk in Bryan, Texas, has a great evening market full of local vendors with homemade goods for purchase. 

The event is free to attend, pets are allowed, and the vendors vary each market. As the weather cools down, it’s a great opportunity to support the community while getting to enjoy the nice weather and listen to live music!  You won’t want to miss it!

For more information, visit https://www.thelocalbcs.com/

Hope to see you there!

