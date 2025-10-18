The Most Important Week of them all: Fat Bear Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, bears hailing from the Katmai National Park in Alaska battle in a gruesome online battle to be the fattest. What’s the prize? Survival through the winter and their face on a t-shirt. Fat Bear Week is hosted by the Katmai Conservancy in partnership with the Katmai National Park and Explore.org. The idea is simple, “Meet the bears, fill out your bracket, predict your winner and campaign for your candidate.” The Fat Bear Week Champion of 2025 is 32 Chunk. 32 Chunk suffered an injury to his jaw at the beginning of the season but persevered to claim his title. According to his biography on Explore.org, he weighs approximately 1200 pounds and is one of the largest bears in the area.

More inspiring than his comeback story is his ability to unite and create a community. Fat Bear Week amassed hundreds of thousands of views, likes, and votes over seven days. As bears faced off, so did people in the comments. In the final vote alone, over 150,000 people voted. Fat Bear Week provides a unique opportunity for online communities to come together and appreciate the great wonders of nature. It’s a worldwide celebration of not only the successes of the brown bears but also fosters a better understanding of the world around us.

Fat Bear Week is an excellent example of what initiatives should be taken to engage the public in national parks. National parks are a vital function as they protect biodiversity, provide us with clean water and air, and are great vacation spots. While this year’s voting has closed, you can still support the conservation efforts of the Katmai National Park. I highly recommend checking out the Katmai Conservancy website, where you can shop the 2025 Fat Bear Week Collection and follow them on Instagram for the cutest pics!