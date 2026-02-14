The Grammys Just Aren’t The Same

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year since I was around 8 years old, I have watched the Grammys with my family. Now that I’ve grown up, the Grammys just don’t feel the same. Maybe it’s because celebrities have changed, maybe I’ve changed, or just maybe it is because our world has changed. All these possibilities are probable, but for now, here are my takes on this year’s 2026 Grammys.

First off, let’s start with the fact that Sabrina Carpenter didn’t win a single Grammy award. I mean, that just blows my mind due to the fact that she basically created an empire of girls who hate men, and I love it. Her tour was so big that she’s taking another one for the same album; if that doesn’t say anything, I don’t know what will. I can maybe understand why she didn’t win best album and song of the year, but she lost best music video… Manchild was an absolute piece of cinema. The special effects, cinematography, color scheme, plot, wardrobe, and just about everything in that music video were astonishing. Personally, I think it was rigged, because there is just no way that girl didn’t win in a single category. Maybe I am biased because I’m a huge Sabrina fan, but logically, it just doesn’t make sense to me.

Moving on, why was everyone so dramatic and pressed this year? This is an awards show created specifically for one reason, and that is to celebrate and acknowledge the music industry in today’s time. The Grammys are a generational thing that has been around since 1959. It is something that connects us back to our past, and I think people, and especially the artists who are attending, should be treating it with the respect it deserves. I just feel like we’ve lost the plot here. Not trying to name names, but Chappell Roan and Charli XCX seemed very disrespectful in my eyes. You are an artist being awarded for your talents and major accomplishments, but why are we pouting on stage? In front of the whole world, might I add. The way people have no respect for rules and regulations is why our world is the way it is today. The Grammys are a family show. What are you teaching these kids when you have a bad attitude like that?

Lastly, is it just me, or does the whole thing feel very dystopian? The outfits, comments, and appeal of the audience were giving off major Hunger Games energy. I kept looking into the audience to see if someone would budge, but every single person looked almost fake. Sitting perfectly, wearing strange and eccentric clothing, not letting their smile fade. I’m sorry, but if I were in the audience at the Grammys, I would not be able to keep my composure for the full 3.5 hours. I feel like back then, people weren’t afraid to be real, and I think that’s the biggest difference in the 1959 Grammys versus 2026.

I am hoping next year we can all learn from our mistakes and make the Grammys real again, and see more of Mr. Harry Styles in jeans.