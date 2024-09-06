The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Hozier’s Newest Single “Unaired”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hozier, the incredibly talented Irish folk singer, has released three new songs under his single Unaired. This single is attached to his album Unreal Unearth, released in August of 2020, debuting at number one on the UK and Irish charts and third in the United States. Toward the end of his tour for the album, the talented singer released an EP called Unheard, which featured four new tracks to boot. The most popular of these songs, “Too Sweet“, took the internet by storm when it was released in March of this year. Following the release of the EP, Hozier dropped a song clip from the new single on the last day of July, teasing fans with the possibility of even more new music. On August 16th, the maestro delivered releasing the following three tracks:

The first track on the single, “Nobody’s Soldier”, is also the most popular of the three. Having a chaotic opening, the song is an upper-beating masterpiece where Hozier shows off his vocal talents. The song seems incredibly topical, addressing the duality between the digital and physical spaces and the mental strain created by the two. The lyrics describe the rock and a hard place created by constantly consuming media and wishing to take action. This charged song topic comes as no surprise to fans as Hozier is an outspoken advocate for civil and human rights. In an interview, the singer stated he was singing in solidarity with those who take action for those affected by the Irael-Palestine war, the violence in Rafa, and the genocide in Gaza.

The most whimsical and in line with the folk aspects of Hozier’s music, “July” is the second track on the single. While it may initially sound like a love song, “July” is actually about the relief and anticipation of the COVID-19 restrictions expected to be lifted in July 2021. The Irish government began lifting restrictions in February of 2021 with the goal of having a majority of those restrictions repealed by July. The incredibly contagious Delta variant ruined those plans. This song captures the anticipation of freedom and the disappointment to follow when the promise goes unfulfilled. Similar to the track “Wildflower and Barley” from the Unheard EP, the song sounds incredibly sweet and loving while holding a far deeper solemn meaning. This track is by far my favorite of the three, and it seems to hold the most relatable emotion.

The last and longest of the songs on the single is a collaboration with Syrian-American folk artist Bedouine. The beautiful musician evokes the classic 1960s folk music scene in her music. Bedouine has produced three albums and six singles, one of which is a collaboration with Norah Jones, another popular folk artist. I am a massive fan of Bedouine and was pleasantly surprised to see this collaboration. While “That You Are” is a great song, my favorite of her discography is “Nice and Quiet” from her self-titled album. Her collaboration with Hozier perfectly melds their different styles into a breathy lullaby. The song is about finding a place in the fast-paced world where habits and rituals are already made through those we love. I particularly enjoy the emphasis on the habit of prayer as almost a mechanism for hope in the song.