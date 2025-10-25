Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Farm Row 12 Produce
The Gardens Fall Festival

Valeria Villarreal Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
College Station, Texas, October 25, 2025

From 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM, The Gardens at Texas A&M University, 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. College Station, Texas 77843 will be hosting a Fall Festival. There will be different drinks, activities, and demonstrations available. This includes various crafts and educational opportunities to learn about fall crops and vegetables. This free event also includes a Quiet Zone for visitors to relax.

Free parking is available at Lots 97 and 100c. For more information visit their website at: The Gardens Fall Festival – The Gardens at Texas A&M University

