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A girl with white nail polish holding scrabble letters spelling the word SENIOR
A girl with white nail polish holding scrabble letters spelling the word SENIOR
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TAMU | Career > Her20s

Entering my Final Year of Texas A&M: The Feelings of Being a Senior

Kate Garza Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The feelings of being a senior at Texas A&M University are so strange. For most people’s college experience, time has felt so slow, like they are just taking each semester week by week, trying to get another break, another football game, or a night out with friends. But in senior year, people will move differently because suddenly everything is happening for the last time. 

It all began with small realizations, the first last day of school is approaching sooner than ever expected. Walking across campus, sitting in the usual classrooms, or grabbing coffee before class feels so much more special than before. These routines that have been done for so long are carrying much more meaning. Seniors realize that every moment today will soon be a memory. 

Along with realizations come a flood of mixed emotions. Many are excited, of course, because graduating from such a respected university is such an accomplishment. But the idea of starting a career or moving to a new city is such a scary feeling. The excitement of graduating is also paired with much uncertainty, but this is the same uncertainty when coming to college, and everything has turned out so well. Now raising questions about what’s next? Are worries going to be shifted from due dates and going out outfits to jobs and finances? There is so much pressure trying to figure everything out, when many do not even know what direction to take. The fear of the unknown is so accurate when moving into the final year of college. 

Friendships throughout college years have gained so much more importance as these are the people that have shared routines with such as class and side quests. As graduation approaches, everyone will go their separate ways, and some of us may never live in the same city ever again. The person who came to the New Student Conference is not the same person who will be walking across the stage at graduation. College changes people in ways that may have never been expected. By the time graduation approaches, many see what they have learned is way beyond education; it is about connections, experiences, and fun. 

In the end, senior year is bittersweet. The time approaching is filled with excitement but also nostalgia. There is also such a strong sense of pride reaching the point of graduation. Finishing college is not an easy accomplishment, so senior year represents all the years of hard work and drive. Although it will be extremely difficult to leave the best place in the world, there is also a sense of readiness for the next part of life. No matter where life leads after graduation, Texas A&M will always be with you. 

Kate Garza

TAMU '27

Kate Garza is a junior events committee member at the Her Campus at Texas A&M University's chapter. In the events committee, Kate organizes events for her chapter while attending other members' planned events.

Outside of Her Campus, Kate is from a small town in East Texas called Lufkin, Texas. She also has a large agricultural background that she is extremely passionate about. She graduated from Lufkin High School in 2023 and moved to the amazing city of College Station to chase her dreams. Kate is a sophomore Political Science major who is looking to further her education in law school after graduating in 2027. After attending law school, Kate plans to focus on personal injury law, and help those who have been harmed in any form of accident. She hopes to further her knowledge of writing and make lifelong friends through Her Campus while furthering her education.

Kate enjoys playing pickle ball, socializing with friends, taking pictures of nature, and going on walks with her dog Laney while listening to the latest R&B. She also has a passion for helping others in any situation and is always there for her friends. You will always see Kate being her friend's biggest cheerleader.