“Welcome to the show that almost didn’t happen. But guess what. It did!”

– Melaka Mystika, Co-Host of Draggieland 2025

Cue applause and gleeful screaming from the audience.

Heard of Draggieland? Probably, after all the media coverage it received due the the initial banning and then the overruling of a federal judge.

The History of Draggieland

Every year it seems that Texas A&M is making it harder and harder to have Draggieland. The event was originally organized by MSC Town Hall in 2020. With the help of the LGBTQ+ Pride Center and Make-Up Artists of Aggieland, MSC Town Hall was able to cover all the bases for a drag show. And it showed with its sold out show and crowd pleasing performances. Due to the success, the event was hosted again in 2021.

In 2022, things got a little harder. Draggieland has always known controversy and protests, but Texas A&M university withdrew support (according to Draggieland). Luckily oSTEM, Transcend, LGBTQ Aggies, and Make-Up Artists of Aggieland took it upon themselves to volunteer, fundraise, and host the event. For 2023, Queer Empowerment Council took over the show, becoming a recognized student organization after. They went on to host Draggieland 2024 and this year’s show, Draggieland 2025.

Draggieland 2025, the Hiccups

This show, arguably, faced more turmoil than previous shows. Texas A&M’s System Board of Regents band drag performances from taking place on campus. Draggieland’s was left scrambling to find a new place while fighting the legality of the ruling. But ultimately, Draggieland 2025 took place. And while they “were prepared to move the show if we needed to”, states Sophia Ahmed, the president of Queer Empowerment Council, the ruling from the federal judge came just in time.

And onto the Show!

“I hope people have a great time tonight and I am glad the show is happening.”

– Sophia Ahmed, President of Queer Empowerment Council

The Co-Hosts

Melaka Mystika and Petty Brooks were the co-hosts of the event, and while they were playfully annoyed to share the spotlight, they both did a wonderful job with all the introductions and skillfully ensured the show did not go too much over time.

The Judges

After meeting the lovely Melaka Mystika and Petty Brooks, they introduced the judges: Hanna Santanna, Jessy B. Darling, Hu’Nee B, and special surprise guest Bill Becker. I particularly loved Jessy B. Darling’s costume as I felt it was the most on theme.

“And to all the people that say [drag] is disrespectful to women, b*tch I’m a woman.”

– Jessy B. Darling, Judge of Draggieland 2025

The Performers

Then the performers were introduced:

Venus Evangeline

Odella LaVey

Sir Loin Long

Dulce Gabbana

Natasha Nova

Di’Amore La Rue Jackson

Maria Maria

The perforMances

“All the people that are mad are outside. But we locked the door, so they can’t get in.”

– Melaka Mystika, Co-Host of Draggieland 2025

In total there were 7 contestants performing, 6 queens and 1 king. In order to determine the crowning of Draggieland 2025, the following were judged: a pre-recorded statement screened to the audience, a general introduction walk, and ultimately their performance. And while all did an amazing job, a few stood out more than others. Some of the more standout moments of the show were Sir Loin Long’s song choice, Natasha Nova’s performance as a whole which received a standing ovation from the crowd, and Maria Maria’s amazing dance moves.

Sir Loin Long’s music choice was phenomenal. The opening lines were from the Titanic movie which was remixed with “I’m on a Boat” by The Lonely Island further remixed by “Timber (featuring Ke$ha)” by Pitbull.

Natasha Nova’s performance had me, and the rest of the crown, in a chokehold. She had fantastic energy, some good dance moves, a beautiful costume, and *the* perfect song. The music she performed to was a remix of “How Far I’ll Go” by Auliʻi Cravalho x “Water” by Tyla x “We Found Love” by Rihanna x “Rain on me” by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

Maria Maria did a cartwheel into the splits not once, but many times. And that was just one awe-stopping dance move she performed.

Ultimately there can only be one winner

After all the performances, the judges totaled the scores. In the top two places were Natasha Nova and Maria Maria. An intense lip-sync battle ensued and the judges ultimately crowned Maria Maria as the winner of Draggieland 2025. But due to some miscalculation in the movement, Natasha Nova was the rightful queen of Draggieland 2025.