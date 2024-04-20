Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Phoenix Hill is a Her Campus writer at Texas A&M University in College Station. She writes about fitness, film and tv, and politics. Beyond HerCampus, she is a sophomore political science and anthropology major working toward graduate school. She participates in the Anthropological Society at her University and is a recipient of the National Hispanic Recognition Scholarship. You can find her in the gym strength training when she isn’t attending lectures or club meetings. She loves all things fantasy and plays DND on the weekends. Her favorite genre of music is Folk Indie and you can find her taking in live music on Saturday nights.