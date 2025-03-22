The Dangers of Dull Architecture in an Obedient Society

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered why elementary classrooms are filled with posters and educational decor? Or why many buildings on campus have neutral color schemes?

I remember in high school constantly feeling extremely routine and mundane. The hallways were beige and had different toned gray tiles all over the floors. School felt more like an obligation than something I could genuinely enjoy. I believe it is the same way with corporate buildings. That’s why when I saw a picture of Pinterest’s offices in Mexico City, filled with color and cultural artwork, it looked like an enjoyable workplace.

I am no design major, but I do think that the places we grow up in have an enormous impact on us. There’s a reason why we associate clean and white minimal spaces to hospital rooms, or colorful photos and collages on the wall to that of our kindergarten classroom. The problem I see is how this shapes our thoughts and beliefs.

For example, stop signs. We know they are red octagons, and even if it didn’t have the word stop our instinct is to halt. I understand that architecture poses more of a functional purpose than of an aesthetically pleasing one. However, wouldn’t it be nice to have more abstract and creative study spaces? It would incite me to go inside and motivate me to study.

Even if some of us like to be the contrarian and go against what is deemed as the norm, we still follow the rules. If we don’t have these out of the ordinary buildings surrounding us, we might fall into these robotic routines. We should have decorated and personalized spaces. This is an ongoing trend I’ve seen on social media since the lockdown. People are becoming more inclined to make their own imprint and create an individual essence. Like associating colors and songs to a specific person. Many artists use specific sounds and color schemes so when someone sees them, they immediately think of that person.

I hope more educational environments add more life to their buildings. These are learning institutions no matter if it’s preschool or higher education. Individuals go there to learn. Knowing who one’s self is will be important for personal development.