The Broadway Musical that Brought Me to Tears

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Over the summer my family and I took a trip to New York City where we saw a Broadway musical, Suffs. I have seen a few musicals before, namely Wicked and Hamilton, and I’ve always appreciated live theater and musicals, but no show has ever moved me like Suffs did. Suffs was written by Shaina Taub, who stars in the show as well, and features moments of laughter, heartache, and musical mastery.

Suffs follows the history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and its developments up until the right to vote is granted to women. The characters are based on real suffragists, who renamed themselves ‘suffs’, that were pivotal in the fight for women’s rights.

The show begins with a scene of tension between the older Suffs, who have been working peacefully for decades to pass legislation, and the younger Suffs, who feel that peaceful means will not win them their right to vote. This scene exhibits a classic experience that women can relate to of each generation thinking they know better than the next, or the previous. Carrie Chapman Catt, representing the older Suffs, is closed-minded and determined that her methods will be successful, they just have to remain patient. On the other hand, newcomer Alice Paul has a bottomless well of ideas for new methods to pressure legislators into passing the 19th Amendment. These points of contention between the two generations create a powerful commentary on how the patriarchy continuously pitts women against each other, even when they share a common goal.

Musically, the show is a masterpiece as well. The songs have the same catchiness and illuminating nature that the Hamilton soundtrack has. Through the music we feel the tireless fight of the suffragists and their perseverance in the face of rejection after rejection. At one point during the show, the younger Suffs are growing tired as their best efforts keep failing and many of them want to quit. Some women express the desire to focus on forming families and creating lives outside the suffrage movement. During this scene, the track “Worth It” narrates the womens’ inner turmoil when faced with the choice between a family and the fight for freedom. At another point when morale is low among the Suffs, the track “Show Them Who You Are” reminds the women of their tenacity and strength. The most moving song from the show, however, was “I Was Here”. This track makes an appearance a few times. Once it is sung by all of the Suffs and is a powerful message about thinking of the future generations and what their legacy of their ancestors will be. The last time it appears is the most moving scene of all. Ida B. Wells and Mary Church Terrell, two black suffragists, have a conversation celebrating the news of the 19th amendment being passed, but shortly follows the realization that this freedom will still be kept from black women for a time to come. Again, the pair sing “I Was Here” as a reminder of pride in their accomplishments and to keep pushing onward in the fight towards equality.

Coming from a southern state where women’s rights, as well as LGBTQ+ and racial minorities rights, are being threatened, this show meant so much to me. It was a powerful reminder of the fight our ancestors put up in order to obtain those rights for us and it reawakened my own desire to fight to restore those rights. Women have been fighting for equality for centuries and if we do not continue the fight today, our ancestors’ work will be in vain.

Suffs was a great display of the historical battle that women fought in the name of equality and a great reminder to keep fighting. My mother and I were in tears most of the show, sometimes out of sorrow and sometimes out of pride for our fellow women. Suffs brought forth the sad realization that women’s rights are regressing, but in the end I think all women (and men) should see the show and be inspired by the women that came before us.