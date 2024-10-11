The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is home to many things. From the changing leaves to the warm sound of a vinyl being spun on a record player, the season has the ability to create a comforting and nostalgic atmosphere perfect for curling up and enjoying the arts. I am going to gift you a few of my favorite things to watch, read, and learn about during this time and why I think that they are perfect for it.

Book: The Invisible Life of Addie Larue

This masterpiece, written by V.E.Schwab, is one of my all-time favorite books. It’s a standalone, yet is powerful enough to hold me in a stronger grip than many of the series that I own. This story is brought to life by the complex characters of Addie, Henry, and the darkness lurking in the shadows. It follows Addie after she makes a deal with the darkness to escape her unwanted marriage in 1714 France and up to 300 years after when she meets someone that can finally remember her, coming as a surprise because her curse does not allow this. V.E. Schwab’s writing is beautiful and tells Addie’s story exquisitely, one of the many reasons that this book is one of my regular re-reads.

Fall is a time of contemplation and shedding, and this story is perfect for making you question and wonder about the themes of art, love, and loss. I highly recommend.

Shows: American Horror Story and Gilmore girls

Like the videos that have the different fall aesthetics, ranging from Warm Autumn to Eerie Halloween, these two shows have completely different vibes but are both in my category of fall shows.

gilmore girls

This is the show that I love to watch as we transition from summer to fall. It is older, debuting in 2000. It follows the mothers and daughters of the Gilmore family through their broken and mended relationships for a total of seven seasons.

The characters of this show have their ups and downs, and through the sometimes harsh and difficult shedding of Autumn, it feels like a warm cup of coffee in the midst of a chilly breeze to me. I haven’t even finished this show yet, but I already love it enough to list it as a comfort, perfect for getting cozy in bed with a favorite snack!

American horror story

American Horror Story is a masterpiece, but I wouldn’t count it as a warm and fuzzy show like Gilmore Girls. With many stories but the same actors playing different characters, this web of horror is eerily fascinating – perfect for spooky season!

Each season is a different story, starting off with Murder House and the most recent being Delicate, though there is some crossover, making the whole plot extremely mysterious and enthralling. AHS isn’t as much jump-scare horror as it is psychologically thrilling, so depending on your preference I would take that into account before watching. The seasons do not have to be played in order since they are on different timelines, but because of the easter eggs and crossovers, reading up on the season before you start to watch could most certainly make it a lot more enjoyable – like watching seasons 1 and 3 before season 8!

Astrology

Lastly, one of my favorite things to learn about during fall is astrology (check out Alaya Johnson’s article). Autumn is deeply transformative, both within and outside as the leaves change and fall, so taking some time to reflect is one of my favorite things to do during this period.

Summer is a time to live and experience intensely, so I usually don’t find myself turning to it then. But I have noticed that I become more intrigued by the stars with each passing fall. Paying attention to my own tendencies through the seasons has greatly helped me to navigate them, so I highly recommend doing the same – even if it isn’t astrology that you turn to!

One of my favorite astrologers is Diana Sabau. Her way of teaching the language of the stars is something I admire greatly and can trust to turn to during heavy periods of change. She is thorough and highly knowledgeable on astrology, so if you are interested in furthering your own knowledge, I would point you in her direction.

I understand that fall is different for everyone. These are just a few of my favorite things to enjoy during the season. I hope you’re properly enticed. Happy fall<3