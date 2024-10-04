The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A languid statue carved of white stone, sitting gracefully on her stand with an arm crossed over her forehead. Not too high or too low – the statue is romantic in her beauty, perfectly balanced and enough to draw the eyes of all corners of the room. She is the epitome of beauty, charm, and peace–everyone loves her.

When I picture the most romanticized version of the zodiac Libra, this is what I see.

Libra carries soft, rounded edges that seem to be able to flow their way into even the sharpest of hearts. Pretty smiles and kind words, all of the things that bring out the best in people come easily to this energy. Naturally, Libra is known to be a peacemaker.

Now, as we are in Libra season from September 22nd to October 22nd, the themes of Libra’s domain can arise in many different ways, often concealed if not looked at with care.

One might hear that Libra season is the time to take care of yourself, to get your nails and hair done, or maybe start a new self-care routine. It is a time to feel pretty and bring more peace to relationships, to live in a world where love is illuminated and shines vibrantly. And while I believe this is all true – and confidently advocate for it – it also only scratches the surface of the power of this period.

The characteristics of your chart play into this. Each birth chart has its own story, and one placement is not going to define whether or not you are affected by this. It may say how, but pinpointing exactly what that is can be very difficult unless you are advanced in your knowledge of astrology. And if you are, good! Use your knowledge on houses and aspects within your chart to further your insights, but if not, do not let that discourage you – intuition comes to everyone.

Whether you are a libra sun, moon, rising, or have no major libra placements at all, paying attention to the major themes in your own life at the moment adds to the library of knowledge you have on yourself. Libra is ruled by venus and therefore naturally has ties to relationships and love, but it is also the sister sign to Aries, which can be a very direct and sometimes aggressive sign. So during this period, you may not only be feeling a pull to protect your peace in your own way, but could also be feeling the energy of this sister sign.

In my own life, I have noticed that I have been more efficient as of late. I have been releasing habits that I recently had thought were part of protecting my peace, but discovered that they were really disrupting it. I cut down on my hair routine instead of adding to it, for example, and through this act I have been able to cultivate more peace. Instead of taking a long time to procrastinate my assignments out of perfectionism, I have felt the pull to get them done quickly and out of the way so that I may then enjoy the love and beauty of my own time. This contradicts the stereotypical idea of adding something and can depend on where on the spectrum of Aries/Libra you feel you are.

If you take a look at your own actions and urges as of late, you may be able to notice something along the lines of this, or not at all. Energy affects everyone differently and the Libra energy could manifest itself in a completely different way. Paying special attention to relationships, with yourself or others, and tendencies of people pleasing can aid with this interpretation.

Below are a couple of special dates that may have more intensified energy regarding this:

Solar eclipse: October 2, 2024

Aries full moon: October 17, 2024

Take a minute to think about what libra season has been like for you. Talk about it, journal, draw something –whatever you feel inspired to do!

I wish you love and harmony<3