The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

The photo dump — think of it as your own digital scrapbook, where you can share a variety of different moments and details that will still give you that aesthetically curated feed. Making an aesthetic photo dump is almost like an art within itself, you want your pictures to look cohesive, but still portray that authenticity and personalization that we love today.

As someone who loves an aesthetic Instagram feed as much as the next girl, I went down a VERY deep rabbit hole to find a formula for the ‘perfect’ photo dump that you can use to elevate your feed to the next level.

1. The eye catcher

Your first post is the eye catcher of your photo dump. It should be a picture that you love and feel the most confident in. This can be a cute selfie or full body shot, whatever picture makes you feel the prettiest! An influencer that I think does a great job of this is Monet McMichael, she always chooses a cover photo that is just absolutely stunning and sets the vibe for the rest of the photo dump.

2. The friend group

Every photo dump should include the friend group or you and your family. This could be a picture of you doing something fun with friends, a girls night out, or even an adorable picture with your significant other. This picture will overall make your photo dump more personal and fun. For example, influencer Julia Hatch always has a good mix of pictures with friends included in her posts, like the one below.

3. The Fit PIC

For all my fashion girls, this ones for you. A picture of your outfit, or just a specific part of your outfit, will make your photo dump more aesthetic and make your followers wonder where you got that cute top from. My personal favorite influencer that has some of the coolest posts that highlights her unique style is Emy Moore.

4. GOOD EATS

A picture of your meal is a MUST in any photo dump. Sometimes your food just looks too good to eat, and that is perfect to include in your post. This could be a pretty setup of your plate or just a cute shot of your coffee that you got this morning.

5. The Classic Candid

I think we all know about the classic candid pictures. These pictures will make your post seem more natural and relaxed. This could be that picture with your back turned or just any picture where you’re not directly looking at the camera. A perfect example of someone that takes good, natural-looking candids is Kendall Jenner.

6. Details, details, details

It’s ALL in the details people. A picture of aesthetically placed objects, a closeup of your outfit, or a cool space can make your post more interesting. This can be a shot of what’s in your purse or even just a interesting art installation. This will leave people thinking more about what is being shown in the picture.

7. Views for days

I think we can all agree we have at least one picture of a sunset in our photo album and to that I say POST IT. Just a pretty picture of nature or a cool picture of the city will make your photo dump more whimsical and trendy. A view definitely goes a long way.

8. The wild card

Sometimes you have to keep your followers on their toes, especially with your wild card. This picture should be something silly or completely random that will give you the opportunity to really show your personality. Tyler the Creator’s Instagram is the embodiment of the wild card in the sense that they are completely unexpected, but also give followers some insight to the artist’s personality.

In the end, crafting that ‘perfect’ photo dump requires a good mix of pictures that show your personality and aesthetic. The key to really making these photos tie together is using a consistent color scheme throughout your photo dump. Pulling one color from your first picture and ensuring the rest of your photos include some amount of that color will make your photo dump seem more coordinated.

So the next time you’re unsure about what to include in your photo dump, you can use this formula to attain that aesthetic, curated feed.