The Aggie Rodeo is Coming to Town

College Station, Texas, February 22, 2025 – The Rodeo is coming to town! Texas A&M will be hosting a rodeo this upcoming weekend – February 28 to March 1 at 7:00pm. It is a full rodeo consisting of 10 typical rodeo events. This will be an intercollegiate rodeo in which A&M will be hosting other schools from the southern region – from Hillsboro to Uvalde Texas and Louisiana. 55 of our own A&M members will be participating! Coach Roger Hanagriff, coach of the Aggie Rodeo Team, is particularly excited for the event. When asked for additional information, he stated that the Aggie Rodeo Team “goes back to 1919, when the organization was first formed”. What’s more, in “1951 [when the] National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association was formed, [A&M] was one of the founding teams”.

Students are encouraged to come watch the action unfold. Tickets for adults are $10; $7 for students; $8 for Cavenders; and kids 5 and under are free. Come to 5827 Leonard Road Bryan, TX 77807 and be amazed!