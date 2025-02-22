Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Cowboy boots displayed on shelves
Cowboy boots displayed on shelves
Photo by Ana Applewhite
Culture > News

The Aggie Rodeo is Coming to Town

Gabriela Gomez
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, February 22, 2025 – The Rodeo is coming to town! Texas A&M will be hosting a rodeo this upcoming weekend – February 28 to March 1 at 7:00pm. It is a full rodeo consisting of 10 typical rodeo events. This will be an intercollegiate rodeo in which A&M will be hosting other schools from the southern region – from Hillsboro to Uvalde Texas and Louisiana. 55 of our own A&M members will be participating! Coach Roger Hanagriff, coach of the Aggie Rodeo Team, is particularly excited for the event. When asked for additional information, he stated that the Aggie Rodeo Team “goes back to 1919, when the organization was first formed”. What’s more, in “1951 [when the] National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association was formed, [A&M] was one of the founding teams”.

Students are encouraged to come watch the action unfold. Tickets for adults are $10; $7 for students; $8 for Cavenders; and kids 5 and under are free. Come to 5827 Leonard Road Bryan, TX 77807 and be amazed!

Howdy! I’m Gabriela Gomez, an avid reader who is interested in all areas of publishing and writing. And reading of course! I’m the Editor-in-Chief; I currently oversee all the publishing of articles for the Her Campus at TAMU chapter. I am overjoyed to read all the members’ articles and make any corrections that will help to elevate the article. I have been with Her Campus at TAMU since my freshman year. The first year I was a general member on the Writing and Editing committee. During that first year, I wrote a total of 23 articles and was always finding new ways to help. For my second year, I worked as the Senior Editor, publishing more than 80 articles and writing 38 articles. Now in my second semester of junior year, I have implemented a new pitch process for better organization and cleanest, I have already published more than 170 articles, and I have written 16 articles and will continue writing more! Besides working as the Editor-in-Chief, I am a dedicated student at Texas A&M studying Biomedical Sciences. I am also obtaining a minor in both English and Spanish. While not studying diligently, I work in a research lab grinding away, trying to get my name on some research papers (fingers crossed). In my free time, I read, obviously. I am also on the hunt for the best latte to ever bless this earth and love a good game of chess!