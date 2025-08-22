Text Me When You Get Home: A Sisterhood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The unspoken language of girls being girls.

There is a universal language between the girls. It is spoken at first dates, casual walks, and even work: “text me when you get home”. It is a simple yet powerful message that speaks louder than any goodbye — six words that hold a calming but fierce loyalty.

The look of Lookouts

This sisterhood isn’t always bound by blood. Instead, it’s by the whispers shared in bathrooms, the silent eye contact held in uncomfortable times, and the girls who walk with you to your car. It’s the girls who call you pretending to need you, as you escape on an awkward date. It’s the girl who gives you their last… anything. It’s the girls who say, “text me when you get home”. It’s the girls who do it because it’s been done for them, being a girl, where no girl is a stranger.

It seems that more times than not, women are made out to be each other’s competition when, truly, we are each other’s comfort. Understanding the life of a woman because we live it. The looks and laughs are built on wisdom and shared experiences, both good and bad. The moments shared create a constant that is: no matter where, no matter when, no girl stands alone.

The safety in “send”

“Home!!” The conclusion to every shared experience. It’s the final hug of our presence before we part ways. Giving the reassurance of safety and the love that lies beyond the laughs. The same friendships that hold so much life, hold more peace in their presence.

From the women who grew up together, never parting, to the women who just met. It’s the little moments that create the culture of this sisterhood. From compliments in a dingy bar bathroom to the texts of getting home safely.

This is womanhood.

The world we live in

Don’t walk alone, be aware of your surroundings, and expect the worst until the good. A woman’s way of life. Seems disheartening to never trust the greater good. Taking the extra precautions to simply make it home safely. That’s how women live, today at least. From all the ways we’ve catered to this world and learned to live with it will remain until change.

And while we wait, we will text and we will call.

Because “text me when you get home” is more than a message, it’s a love language.

It’s girlhood.