This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, October 18, 2024 – The When, The What, The Where!

What and where is it? This is the nations largest Renaissance themed attraction! This goes on from October 12th to December 1st. This includes weekends and Thanksgiving Friday! You can choose to dress for the theme (certain weekends have certain themes, for example this weekend is 1001 Dreams) or you can go in jeans and a T-shirt and still enjoy your time at the RenFest!

What do they offer? There are over 20 stages and over 400 shops here. There is entertainment ALL DAY long which includes acrobats, barbarians, harpers, steel combat, the King and the Queen of the festival, jesters, and so much more! If you are of age (21+) they have tastings and feasts that you can sign up for in advance but be ready to pay more. They have family attractions too, for example there are escape rooms and scavenger hunts.

Pricing and Parking: You can buy a daily ticket, group tickets, and even tickets to camp (good for a weekend) where you can bring your own tent, RV, or rent a cabin.

Tickets are cheaper if you buy online before you go and some days are more expensive than others. They are about $25 – $30 per adult ticket, children are about $15 (12 and under free every Sunday). Tickets are date specific so look at the weather before you go!

Buy tickets here: https://www.texrenfest.com/tickets