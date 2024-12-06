The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals loom closer, I’ve spent quite a bit time procrastinating on TikTok. However, this past weekend I was inspired from TikTok to do a “study crawl” around campus to motivate myself to lock in. I’ve decided to share my top locations for studying for finals, and hopefully you all will be able to also use this for your own study crawl!

msc flag room The order of the study crawl definitely doesn’t have to follow this list, but I do recommend going to the flag room earlier in the day simply because of this location’s popularity. You may even be lucky enough to have someone playing the piano for the perfect study ambience! ilcb On the weekends, the ILCB is pretty empty, which is what makes it a perfect location for a study crawl. The seats here are not very comfortable, so I don’t plan to spend too long here. It is still a great change of scenery compared to other locations on campus. evans 2nd floor During my sophomore year, I spent a lot of time on this floor, so I feel a little bit biased saying that this is the best floor of Evans library. While I don’t spend much time on this floor anymore, it still is the best floor of Evans, and I get the most work done there. student computing center I plan to end the study crawl with the Student Computing Center because not only does the Student Computing Center have the longest hours, but it also is a perfect break for my laptop and back. I can use their computers to work on my papers, print out any last material, and sit comfortably. It doesn’t get much better than that!

With these 4 locations, my study crawl is complete! While I didn’t add it to this list, stopping by a place to eat or packing lunch is very important for a crawl like this. Fueling the mind with food is always a must, and I will definitely be stopping for food on or near campus as well. Good luck and BTHO finals!