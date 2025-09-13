TAMU Resources You Should Know About

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are a freshman, transfer student, or returning student, Texas A&M has a lot of resources to offer. It can get overwhelming to find the resource you are looking for, or you may have simply forgotten what TAMU has for its students, so I have made a list of academic, social, and professional resources that can assist Aggies in having a successful school year.

This student-run organization offers free, safe, and confidential rides to students and visitors in the College Station/Bryan area. CARPOOL is 100% confidential. That means members will not reveal who uses the service, as well as what was seen or said, during the ride. There is no age restriction to their services either. CARPOOL aims to provide a safe environment to anyone who needs it, no questions asked. CARPOOL services are available from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays during the fall and spring semesters. To contact them, call (979) 693-9905 or scan the QR code on the back of your A&M student ID under “Emergency Numbers”.

2. University Scholarship Application

Texas A&M has a centralized scholarship application that includes all university-level scholarships, making applications for university-funded financial aid exponentially easier. This resource is available to continuing undergraduate students at the beginning of the school year, opening October 15 and closing February 1. If you decide not to apply for financial aid through this application, but still want to see what other scholarships A&M is partnered with, a full list is available here.

3. Undergraduate Research Scholars Thesis Program

Looking to do research, but do not know where to start? The Undergraduate Research Scholars Thesis Program (URS) is a great program to consider! The Office of Undergraduate Research offers a two-semester independent research program where students pair up with a faculty member to explore any topic of their choosing. This research can include creative works, STEM lab work, arts and humanities analysis, and much more. With the help of a faculty chair, students work throughout the semesters to complete their research and share their findings in a subsequent symposium. This is perfect for students who want to gain professional experience or who wish to explore a topic that interests them.

4. Get It For Me

This resource is provided by the University Libraries and has been a lifesaver on many occasions. Through Get It For Me (GIFM), students can request articles, books, book chapters, and much more, all for free! Depending on the request type, students can receive the material electronically through the Get It For Me website or have the option to have texts sent physically to any of the A&M Libraries. GIFM is available to students, staff, and faculty of A&M through the library website, and is a great way to save money on research and academic material efficiently.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but it highlights important resources that often go unnoticed. Whether you are hearing of these organizations and programs for the first time now, or are a regular user, do not forget to share these resources with your fellow Aggies!