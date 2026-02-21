TAMU is more sustainable than you thought!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sustainability on a college campus is often overlooked, even though universities function like small cities. Thousands of students, faculty, buildings and transportation are all interconnected. At TAMU, sustainability has become increasingly visible and an important part of campus life.

One of the most impactful sustainability initiatives at TAMU is the Aggie Green Fund. The Aggie Green Fund is a student-led program that provides funding for campus projects aimed at improving environmental impacts and reducing the university’s carbon footprint. Students can submit proposals that promote energy efficiency, water conservation, and sustainable transportation. By giving students a voice and financial support, the Aggie Green Fund reinforces the idea that sustainability is a shared responsibility.

TAMU aggressively funds campus sustainability by implementing projects like three-stream recycling bins (paper, plastic, metal) in high-traffic areas, widespread water bottle refilling stations, and specialized battery recycling. These projects, often student-led, aim to reduce landfill waste and promote reusability across campus.

Campus makes it easy to ditch the car through a mix of transit and accessible micro-mobility. The university is actively modernizing its fleet with the Aggie buses and expanding its EV charging infrastructure to over 30 stations across campus.

TAMU celebrates Earth Day as part of a month-long sustainability program, making it a major festival at Rudder Plaza on April 15, 2026. Hosted by the Texas A&M Office of Sustainability, the event connects Aggies with eco-friendly student orgs and community partners through interactive resource tables. Beyond just browsing, you can score “code words” for a Grand Prize Giveaway, while other April highlights include the Hullabloom Fest at The Gardens and tree-planting initiatives led by Aggie Replant.

My personal sustainability experience on-campus has been varied and conscious. I actively rely on the Aggie bus or my bike. I also use the recycling station for paper and batteries. Using the water refill stations is super efficient and is widely accessible at every building on-campus. Through these ways, I too have become more sustainable in my daily life.