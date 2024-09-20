Sweater Weather!! What Fall Fashion is in or out this season?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lattes, pumpkins, and perfect walking weather for class are on the horizon these upcoming months, stirring up anticipation in College Station. It is time to embrace fall fashion and decide which clothes, colors, and styles will set the trends or become overrated this autumn!

Trendy Fall Fashion Staples in ’24

1. Colors

This year has been interesting for colors as this summer was the distinct bright lime green inspired by Charli XCX’s brat album! This year’s anticipated fall palette feels like it is leaning towards more earth-cool tones compared to warmer, red-tinted colors, which fall is normally associated with. Colors that are inclined to be worn more are cherry reds, sage greens, espresso browns, and warm and cool purples.

2. Sweaters

Sweaters are always going to be in the fall aesthetic, whether that resembles the popular knit sweater or a cardigan they are always going to be in style in the chiller season. What might not be as popular in my opinion, though, is turtlenecks. I think turtlenecks look amazing with the right outfits, but I think more form-fitting sweaters are going to substitute the typical turtleneck style shirt.

3. Shoes

Shoes typically depend on what weather is in your city, but a shoe type that is showing to be a staple this fall season is high or mid-length leather boots. In colors like black, dark red, and blue, these shoes are blasted on social media and have been combating the Doc. Martins uproar that occurred earlier this decade.

Other shoes that are growing in popularity are ballet flats, low-cut, the slip-on styled Uggs Women’s Tasman Slipper, and variations of the Adidas Sambas. All cozy shoes that are easy to put on when running late to lecture. One shoe that I think will not be frequent in style is the mid- or high-length Uggs.

4. Materials

A surprising twist from the normal ‘fall girl aesthetic” this fall seems to be surrounding leather, rather than fur. The fur on jackets, shoes, pants, and sweaters will hopefully not be in this season. Whether it’s black fur, brown fur, short fur, white fur, or even colorful fur, it will hopefully stay in the 2000’s pallet.

5. Scarves

It never hurts to add more to an outfit… until it maybe does. One fall staple that has made a common appearance during the fall is scarves, but they don’t seem to be a pinnacle outfit piece and sometimes can be overdone or not suitable for the quite-uncool fall weather in College Station. In colder states,however, it definitely is a must!

6. Jackets

Short sleeve puffer vests began to rise in popularity last winter and I anticipate they will also make a comeback this year. What is not, though, is the regular puffer jackets that are typically seen for climates with snow. At A&M, it would be more like wearing a loud furnace that provides no body shape. Flannels as well are also widely popular and when thinking of autumn, flannels are always going to be in the picture.