Survival Guide to Southern Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all know, summer is quickly approaching! Although it sounds fun, we tend to forget the annoying things like mosquitoes, sunburns, or the humidity. So I will be listing the top 3 tips to survive this summer while having fun !

HYdrate

The most important thing is your safety and wellness, especially during the summer here in Texas. And sometimes we tend to forget to drink water with all the energy drinks, juice, or sodas, but water will be your best friend. Always set up a reminder to fill up your cup with water to avoid dehydration and, most importantly, heat exhaustion.

SUnscreen

Although we tend to look forward to that summer tanning that makes your skin glow. When it comes to doing simple things such as going for a run, swimming in the pool, or being outside for a long time. It is important to wear sunscreen to avoid sunburn and skin cancer.

Attire

The humidity in southern is rough… It makes us grumpy or annoyed at everyone simply because it is too hot. The perfect clothing and hairstyles may be a good approach to give your body and mindset a breath. This includes wearing shorts, sleeve shirts, or tank tops, whichever you may be comfortable with, sandals, or sneakers. And if you are someone with medium or long hair. My suggestion is to try fun hairstyles like ponytails, buns, or braids. If you are worried about mosquitoes, I would definitely recommend trying to be indoors as much as possible or wearing repellent spray.