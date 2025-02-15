Super Bowl 2025: Celebrity Cameos and Hilarious Ads Steal the Spotlight

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

The Super Bowl was full of thrilling moments, intense gameplay, and unexpected twists — but more importantly, amusing commercials jam-packed with celebrity cameos.

These are not just ordinary commercials, though. Brands and companies pay top dollar to have their commercials aired during the biggest sporting event in America. According to USA Today, a 30-second commercial during the big game costs around $8 million.

With brands investing millions for a coveted Super Bowl ad slot, it’s no surprise that many commercials pull out all the stops — featuring A-list celebrity cameos, cinematic production, and clever storytelling — all designed to captivate one of the year’s biggest TV audiences.

The commercials were already in full swing before the game’s kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld starred in Novartis’ breast health campaign. A huge football fan, Steinfeld is engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Rob Gronkowski, better known as Gronk, appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial. The former tight end played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside football legend Tom Brady. Eli and Peyton Manning, two other well-known football players, also made cameos in FanDuel commercials.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend also appeared in a Dunkin’ commercial shortly after the game began. Later, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a cameo in a VRBO commercial.

Despite the football-centered event, former players, coaches, and their partners were not the only ones starring in Super Bowl commercials.

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were featured in a hilarious Ray-Ban commercial alongside reality TV star Kris Jenner.

Other actors, including Willem Dafoe, Harrison Ford, and Barry Keoghan, also made appearances. Top Gun actor Glenn Powell was featured in an especially engaging commercial — transforming into an intense Goldilocks as he punched a dragon, drove over a volcano, and carved a chiseled statue out of a tree in a Ram Super Bowl ad.

Several singers also appeared in commercials. Selena Gomez appeared in a Disney+ commercial, Bad Bunny in a Ritz commercial, and Becky G in a Mountain Dew commercial featuring singer-songwriter Seal as an actual seal.

Quite a few commercials featured comedic celebrity duos. A Taco Bell commercial featured Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and singer Doja Cat. American actor Matt Damon played the twin brother of retired English footballer David Beckham in a Stella Artois ad. Though comedic, some commercials also had strong messages — like the “Stand Up to Hate” commercial featuring rapper Snoop Dogg and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Nike’s “So Win” commercial also had a strong and uplifting message. Featuring female athletes like basketball player Caitlin Clark and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, the commercial celebrated the power of women in sports.

Actors, singers, and athletes were not the only ones highlighted in ads during the big game. Social media personalities Alix Earle and Love Island star Robert “Rob” Rausch were showcased in a Poppi ad (with Rob in his signature overalls).

However, some commercials focused purely on comedy and didn’t need celebrity appearances to capture their audience’s attention. A “Whatever Comes Your Way” WeatherTech commercial featured adventure-seeking grandmas on a thrilling joyride. Meanwhile, an Instacart ad highlighted its grocery delivery service with beloved mascots like Mr. Clean, Green Giant, and Kool-Aid Man.

From heartfelt messages to laugh-out-loud moments, this year’s Super Bowl commercials delivered entertainment just as thrilling as the game itself. These ads kept the event captivating from start to finish.