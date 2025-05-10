The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Getting an internship can be exciting but also nerve racking. It’s a glimpse into the life you might have after graduating college. When I was offered an internship position, one of the many questions that popped in my head was, “what am I going to wear?”. After all, I am just a girl. I started researching and the store that popped up the most was Aritzia. However, as a college student with a limited budget, I had to find more affordable stores with similar clothes that wouldn’t break the bank. Listed below are some of the stores I found that offer clothes from business casual to casual smart! Although some of them might not be super cheap, they do offer lots of deals and sales so I would encourage keeping an eye out for these.

H&M

I never realized how many options for a casual smart or even a business casual dresscode H&M offers. One of the best things about them is that they have multiple versions of the same piece of clothing, just different pricing. Therefore, H&M is a great store regardless of your budget since it has something for everyone.

Express

This store tends to be underrated, at least for me since it isn’t talked about much. I didn’t gravitate initially towards Express because it’s on the pricey side of this list, but they offer one of the biggest varieties for work clothes and they do offer deals very often.

Gap

After recently visiting their website and ordering clothes from them, my perception of Gap has changed for the better. Sadly, you have to know what you’re looking for when buying from them since they don’t offer any “work essentials” collection or category. However, this wasn’t too much of an issue for me since I consider scrolling through online stores as one of my hobbies. So if you’re like me, Gap might be a great option to consider.

Old Navy

Another store that has been on a roll the past couple years is Old Navy. Turns out my mom was right about how great Old Navy is at offering affordable, but cute clothes. I am not exaggerating when I say that they almost always have some sort of offer or deal going on. This, hands down, is one of my favorite stores to shop at now.

Zara

Zara can sometimes be a hit or miss but they always tend to have some great pieces that are not only for work, but can also be worn on a day to day basis or for going out. The duality of their pieces makes this store great if you’re looking for clothes that you can get multiple uses out of.

Ross

This is another store that I must admit my mom was right about. I have to go with a thrifting mindset whenever visiting Ross though, because although not everything they have might be the vibe, a lot of their pieces are great. They also tend to carry known brands, so if you have free time and want to make an experience out of it, Ross might be a great place to visit.

TJ Maxx

I should mention that this list isn’t in any specific order since TJ Maxx might be number 1 for me. There’s just something so fulfilling about going into TJ Maxx and browsing around the store. I would definitely suggest going when you have no plans after, since going through their doors feels like entering a time machine and the next thing you know, you’ve been there for two hours. Anyways, this store has everything you might need for an internship in addition to clothes. Accessories from work bags, jewelry, shoes, and even lunch boxes, TJ Maxx has it all.

Ann Taylor

I must admit I discovered Ann Taylor through TikTok when looking for stores that offer business casual but when I visited their website, I was pleasantly surprised. They have a wide variety of work clothes for any dress code that your job may require. This might become one of my preferred stores in the future once I have a need to get more clothes for my future internship, or even my big girl job.

Quince

I didn’t know about this store prior to making this article, but I am glad to have come across it. Their clothing is honestly timeless and at a great price for what you get. I am not sure of how often they offer deals but I will be keeping an eye out for this store, since everything they offer looks cute.

Amazon

Now, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Amazon in this list. They offer a great variety of affordable clothing and tend to deliver them quickly. Just make sure to look at reviews before ordering anything to ensure that what youre ordering is what you’re getting, if that makes sense. This would be great for those who need a quick but great outfit.

Honorary mention: Thrift stores! Don’t underestimate second hand clothes. Sometimes you can come across more clothes in thrift stores than in the usual stores that you visit. It all depends on your luck!