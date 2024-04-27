Stress-free Studying: Managing a Stressful Schedule as a College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I grew up my entire life with adults around me saying that college is one of the best times of your life. That might be true, but it honestly feels like one of the most stressful times. College is a time of discovering who you are, learning about your interests and passions, balancing school, work, a social life, and finances… all before our brains are fully developed! Stress seems to be a normal part of life as a college student, and I want to share some of my habits that help make it a little easier to manage :)

1. Exercise

This does not have to be a crazy power lifting session in the gym, but setting aside even 30-45 minutes a day for some sort of movement is great for handling stress. I try to lift 3-4 times a week on my less stressful days and jog twice a week on my busier days. If my days are so busy I cannot even take time for the gym, I make sure to get 10,000 steps that day. Some sort of movement and activity is better than none. :)

Feelings of stress can often lead to overwhelming anxiety, which can lead to tension and anger. It can also negatively impact your physical health, which is why taking care of your body is so important. Exercise is known to reduce the negative effects of stress! It produces endorphins, which are neurotransmitters that stabilize mood and can help reduce anxiety levels.

2. Setting aside Time for your hobbies

In my case, I take Friday afternoons off to nap and get takeout from any local restaurants around the Bryan/College Station areas. I think that exploring local places in your neighborhood is such a fun activity, and this set time gives me the chance to do that without breaking the bank! Most importantly, it gives me something to look forward to every week, especially when things can get super overwhelming.

3. Meditation/practicing mindfulness

I know it sounds cheesy, but practicing mindfulness and meditating are so important for living in the present. When you’re stressed, it is so easy to get overwhelmed or lost in your work. I found that journaling or trying some new meditative activity is so good for relaxing, even if it is just for 30 minutes a day. In my experience, this practice has helped me stay in the moment and enjoy what I have, rather than stressing about the future. It also helps clear my mind and stay calm throughout my busy seasons.