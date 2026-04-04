Strategies for a Successful Study Abroad Application

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are planning to study abroad this fall, next spring, or sometime in the future, the application process can feel overwhelming and unknown. In this article I will share my best tips, what to expect, and advice based on my experience as a student preparing to study abroad in Seoul, South Korea, this summer.

Tips and advice:

Before your application process

Decide if you want to study abroad through your university, an affiliate program, or an independent program (for example, my study abroad program is an affiliated program through WorldStrides).

Decide what focus you plan to pursue when studying abroad (ex. major/minor related classes, core classes, hands-on labs, etc.)

Decide which continent appeals to you most to pare down your options, then focus on one or more countries.

Talk with the study abroad department or attend study abroad events for information.

Compare program costs, lengths, travel destinations, and relevance to personal needs.

Start applying!!

During your application

Meet with the Education Abroad Department for advice on specific questions (TAMU Education Abroad Department).

Meet with your personal advisor for major-related questions.

Add due dates to your calendar.

Make a folder for your application documents.

Look for online advice groups that provide relevant information for your program.

Follow up on submitted documents and information when needed.

After your application

Do your own research via social media, events, books, and websites. Other people’s advice can be super helpful when you know what you’re looking for.

Make a checklist of documents, packing, medication, transportation cards, immigration policies, etc.

Look for cheaper flight costs on websites such as Google Flights.

Start learning basic phrases if studying in a country with a different language.

Apply for scholarships.

What to expect when applying and after approval

From my personal experience, these study abroad applications include GPA, major, grade, graduation date, personal information, and transcripts (including any previously attended colleges).

Essays are often required as well. For example, I wrote about my motivation and interest in the study abroad opportunity, as well as what I hope to gain and learn by participating.

After you have submitted your application to start your study abroad, you often have a large number of documents you need to submit.

Some required documents I’ve seen included post-application approval:

Course approval forms, roommate applications, housing applications, flight confirmation, program agreement, policy/university agreement, and more.

Lastly, you may be required to complete one or more asynchronous online orientations, such as on worldkindacademy.com.

Make sure to pace yourself. It is a lot of information, documents, research, and more. When in doubt, always reach out to a study abroad advisor or your program manager for help!