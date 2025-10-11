Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham: The Original Situationship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As autumn comes around, so does the inevitability of listening to Fleetwood Mac.

The band that produced amazing songs like ‘The Chain’, ‘Rhiannon’, and ‘Landslide’. But the group that created so many wonderful songs had its fair share of drama.

One of the more renowned songs (and with good reason) is ‘Silver Springs’. The song was sung live in 1997. Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham held intense eye contact, singing to each other with the passion that could only come from a relationship that could’ve and should’ve worked.

They originally were bandmates creating a duo called ‘Buckingham Nicks’ in the 1970s (very creative). The two joined a band called Fritz, and their relationship began.

However, the band wasn’t working for them. There was a song called ‘Bold Narcissus’. The band leader, Javier, wrote it about how, in the future, Nicks would leave Buckingham. Once the couple found out about it, they stopped playing it.

Fritz inevitably broke up, but Buckingham Nicks didn’t. They created their first album, which caught the attention of Mick Fleetwood.

In 1975, one of the best albums of all time, and Fleetwood Mac’s first #1 album, was released. But Buckingham’s and Nick’s relationship was collapsing under the weight of the group’s success.

That tension only worsened after ‘Rumors’. Then Nicks wrote ‘Dreams’, a song dedicated to her broken relationship. In response, Buckingham wrote ‘Go your own way’, which sounds as bitter as it is.

At the end of recording ‘Rumors’, their relationship was over, but that breakup caused so many wonderful songs. So, that breakup was needed. My fall playlist is essentially their breakup story.

Stevie Nicks goes solo, creating so many masterpieces. I have an entire 48-hour playlist dedicated to her songs. But she was still a part of Fleetwood Mac, as they were recording ‘Tango in the Night’.

While the group discussed going on tour, Buckingham refused to go, and Nicks tried to strangle him. So I guess it was pretty clear they were done.

After they both left the band, they reunited, and that’s how Silver Springs 1997 was born. After that song, she would rest her head on his back.

Now they’ve made comments about how they can’t be friends or close to each other.

But like every situationship, they made their way back to each other, and they rereleased their first album together.