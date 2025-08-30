Steaming Hot Picks: The Five Best Coffee Shops in Bryan/College Station

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things to do since coming to college is go to a coffee shop. They are perfect for studying or meeting up with new friends. Being in College Station I feel like students here have a unique opportunity to visit lots of different local shops. There are so many in the area and I haven’t even been to all of them yet. However, I have been to enough to feel like I can give you my top recommendations.

Coming in at number one is Side Porch. I love the atmosphere inside and the fact that it feels like you’re at home. The natural lighting is great while I do work, read a book, or lets be honest take cute pictures. They have a great menu with good quality matcha and all homemade syrups (would definitely recommend the lavender). Pricing is pretty typical here, if maybe cheaper than some other places and definitely cheaper than Starbucks.

Next up we have POV, this was a hard choice between first and second but I find that POV can be a bit overstimulating when they get busy but nothing my AirPods noise cancellation can’t fix. Something I love about POV is their outside seating which has a view of the lake walk and shade overtop so you can see your laptop while you work. As we head into the cooler months it is definitely a must to try. They have a big menu with lots of tea selections that are scrumptious as well as scones and other pastries.

In third place I would recommend 1541, while lesser known they have all daily homemade pastries that are both sweet and savory. They even have gluten free selections like their cinnamon rolls! Recently they added a milkshake machine which makes their iced drinks really creamy and airy and is a must try for all the iced chai girls. The inside is more dim with lots of places to sit. Definitely my go to spot for affordable baked goods!

At fourth I would put Sweet Eugene’s. They have a big donut selection with them only being around $1. When I go there I love to pick a different section of the store to sit in. I feels almost like a little game. The last time I went I sat in the Mona Lisa room and found at least 13 different wall art with her in it. This is definitely one of the more popular places to go so there’s a good chance the place will be bustling. If you’re a night owl, Sweet’s has got you covered with hours going from 6am to 12am; definitely one of the latest study spots.

In last place for my top five would be Minuti. I have only been here twice so far but the place has been great both times I have gone in. Their iced chai is one of my favorites and has the most creamy consistency. I swear it’s like a sweet treat. They have things like gelato, paninis, and cool drinks you can only find specific to them. I haven’t found the place to be overly loud or crowded both times I’ve gone in so if you’re looking for a more ‘hidden’ spot this might just be the one.

There are so many great local places I have discovered in College Station/Bryan so far this year and I can’t wait to find many more! If you can definitely go try some of these places and support local businesses. I have tried others outside of this and between my own preferences and the tastes of those around me, I have found these to be some of the best to try.