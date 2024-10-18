Staying Safe During Halloween in College Station

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College towns are the pinnacle spots during October for going out, partying, and capturing cute fall pictures with friends and partners. College Station, home to Texas A&M University, is no different. With the college’s vibrant strip of various types of bars called Northgate and numerous Greek life parties and organization costume events, the time for going out peaks during this month of frights.

However, as a woman, Halloween also brings an influx of stranger interactions and sometimes leads to quite unsettling and unwanted attention. My experience as a freshman going out in October has led to heightened awareness and some recommended essential tips for staying safe this October.

1. Never go alone

Going out can be fun and exciting when you’re with friends. However, when no one wants to leave or visit a specific place you want to go, sometimes the belief that going alone might seem like the best option. It can be tempting to strike out on your own without your friends and to be a different and more adventurous person but going alone puts yourself in situations where it can be harder to leave or use your voice.

There is always safety in numbers and with girls, going alone is almost the last option to resort to. It also is so much fun to go with other people whether it is a duo, trio, or large group.

2. Awareness

One thing I recommend for as someone who lost her purse and had friends lose their cards or cash, have something secure and easy to have when going out. I would also recommend having possibly an air tag in case you happen to lose your keys or purse. Also not taking all your cash or cards would be the best option since losing it would require a lot of taxing work to cancel and try to retrieve the lost items.

Going to places around Northgate always comes with people running around intoxicated and sometimes more violent interactions between people, it just is always good to be aware of where you are and who might be in your space.

3. Saftey

Safety is probably the biggest worry when going out during Halloween end. People are dressed up in decorative costumes and masks, excited and agreeable to anything regardless of the risk. Something I believe could be helpful is possibly having pepper spray in your purse or keys in case of an emergency.

4. Location Sharing

It never hurts to share your location with trusted friends who are with or without you. There can be random instances where you lose each other in the crowd or do not know where you are at the moment. Sharing your location allows someone to find you with ease. At the end of the day, it is better to be safe than sorry.

5. Using Your Voice

Using your voice in moments where it seems rude or inappropriate sometimes is the hardest but most important. I have learned the hard way that sometimes people do not generally pick up on social cues. Especially in a large crowded group when alcohol is involved.

Saying “no, I do not feel comfortable with this”, or “hey, I actually do not want to go here anymore” is completely fine and should be respected. Peer pressure is hard to disagree with but should be noticed and the only decision-maker should be yourself.

6. Trust your instincts

When around others it can get wishy-washy on what feels like the right decision or the wrong one. Getting into a car with people who seem debilitated or into a room where you do not know a single person can be quite alarming.

In social settings, we tend to think of the alarming possibilities of something happening but push it to the back of our minds. Even in a drunken state, trusting your gut when making decisions can ultimately save you from some pretty alarming or uncomfortable situations.

Final Thoughts

One situation I experienced going out during Halloween was an instance where I was waiting in line for the bathroom at a townhouse party and was chatting with a guy in line. We had a really nice conversation but then he kept asking unusual questions about the bathroom being a two-person stall since most people in front of us were going together. I immediately thought it was weird and ignored the constant asking to go in together. He did not seem to take that hint and I said clearly, “no, I’m going in alone, you’re a stranger”, and he finally got the hint. After that, I proceeded to find my friends and was with them the entire time.

The buddy system, speaking up, and trusting my instincts is something I learned, cherish, and exemplify its importance. In the end, just remember to be safe and have a fun time at this Halloween!