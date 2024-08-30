Staying Ahead as a Student in a Rapidly Evolving Market

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

As per several reputable sources, the job market for new college graduates isn’t looking too hot, and according to Forbes, having a degree may not help one’s chances for even entry-level jobs.

Several articles written this past year have discussed certain industries as prime for issues including unpredictable layoffs, hiring of employees out of the country, and a consequent decline in hiring within the states. As mentioned, we’re seeing a rise in the number of those being employed without an undergraduate degree, a matter that highlights an increasing demand for practical experience (which we’ll get to later).

During such unprecedented times, it’s essential for college students at any level to seek out ways to better adapt to an evolving recruiting environment. Keep reading to check out some key tips that might help you set yourself ahead of the game and increase your chances in such a tumultuous market…for now.

(Disclaimer: As this is general advice, please take these suggestions with a grain of salt.)

Prioritize gaining internships: More than grades, it seems gaining practical experience has immense value in industries like tech and business; people are now focused on how well you can translate your learned knowledge into practical skills/settings.

Attend career fairs, resume and interview workshops offered on campus: Take advantage of “free” opportunities to improve your professional image, and be ready to put yourself in uncomfortable situations – it’s worth it!

Create and constantly update your LinkedIn account: Linkedin is a literal goldmine, so do your research, don’t be afraid to brag about yourself (don’t be obnoxious obviously), and feel free to connect with other peers and professionals.

Network like a maniac: I’ve had friends who’ve been recruited for internships simply because they were proactive and reached out/connected with recruiters through media like Linkedin and even through workshops and trainings on campus.

Be a “lifelong learner” (as cheesy as it sounds): With access to free online bootcamps, trainings, and courses, there are so many incredible and resourceful ways to boost your knowledge and skills, so reap the benefits of having Wifi and the entire internet at your fingertips.

All this being said, we never truly know what the future will hold, more so in the coming decades. With this uncertainty, the best things to acquire at any point are skills, education, and experiences – these, you will never regret. Simultaneously, take time to nurture relationships, seek out mentors, and always remember to keep an eye out for the next looming opportunity.