Sriracha: The BEST sauce

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sriracha is a type of hot sauce that is made from the paste of chili peppers, distilled vinegar, pickled garlic, sugar, and salt. This sauce is a condiment that is packed with flavors and offers a nice kick of spice to any meal that one is preparing. While there are many variations of Sriracha, I specifically love the Huy Fong Sriracha. This sauce is in a clear bottle that has red sauce inside with a green lid, it is very recognizable. Some history behind this specific sauce includes Sriracha being created in 1980 by David Tran, and even though it is based on Thai sauce, it is not from Thailand. The brand Huy Fong, which makes this specific type of my favorite Sriracha, has faced limited amount of production due to limited chili pepper supply. Consumers have seen a limited supply of this sauce beginning 2020. There are still some lingering supply chain issues, but Huy Fong Sriracha is slowly increasing it’s supply again.

Before the year 2024, I had never tried Sriracha in my life. I had seen the bottle at various restaurants and even in my kitchen, but I had never tried it. During the summer of 2024, I was at a friend’s house, and her parents were making orange chicken over rice. As we sat down, I was offered some of this sriracha to put over my chicken. As soon as I took the first bite, I knew this was what I had been looking for. The balance of spicy, sweet, and tangy flavors completely changed the game on my flavor palate. Now I am always adding Sriracha to any meal I have.

Some of my favorite meals to incorporate into my Sriracha addiction include eggs, beef pho, and orange chicken, as that is what started all of this. With the eggs, I normally as some diced jalapeños into the scrambled eggs and drizzle the Sriracha on top. I am very much a spice person, so these additional ingredients add the perfect twist to some regularly scrambled eggs. When I order Pho, specifically beef Pho, I ask for an additional side of Sriracha. Adding the sauce to a hot bowl of Pho makes me feel like I am out of this world. The orange chicken consists of chicken, rice, and mixed vegetables. The addition of sriracha on top adds some additional spice and brings all of the different flavors together. Since the moment I first tasted Huy Fong sriracha, it has become a part of my daily routine. At this point, Sriracha is not only a condiment, but it is the flavor booster that I need for nearly every meal. Don’t knock it until you try it!