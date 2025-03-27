Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Spring Artisan Market

Valeria Villarreal
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 27, 2025 – Join the rest of College Station at the Spring Artisan Market at Rio Brazos Distillery. This event will take place from on Saturday, March 29 from 4:00pm to 9:00pm. Admission is free to all those who want to participate.

This seasonal event features a diverse selection of items from handmade art and jewelry to home decor. There will be live music, amazing food and drinks, and different activities.

Come have fun at the Spring Artisan Market with friends and family while showing your support for local artisans and their unique creations. Make sure not to miss it as it only happens once every spring and fall!

Valeria is a member of the Her Campus TAMU chapter. She is a part of the Public Relations in this organization and is excited to explore and fine tune her writing techniques. Beyond Her Campus, she is also involved in the Pre-Law Society and Visual Arts committee. She is currently studying Political Science and is eager to start her journey towards attending Law School. In her free time, Valeria enjoys reading, journaling, and trying out new recipes for different dishes and treats. She is currently getting more engaged in Bible study and is enthusiastic about developing her understanding of the Bible and in turn strengthening her faith.