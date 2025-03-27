This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 27, 2025 – Join the rest of College Station at the Spring Artisan Market at Rio Brazos Distillery. This event will take place from on Saturday, March 29 from 4:00pm to 9:00pm. Admission is free to all those who want to participate.

This seasonal event features a diverse selection of items from handmade art and jewelry to home decor. There will be live music, amazing food and drinks, and different activities.

Come have fun at the Spring Artisan Market with friends and family while showing your support for local artisans and their unique creations. Make sure not to miss it as it only happens once every spring and fall!