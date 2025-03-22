The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

my review on the 7 best songs from pnd and drake’s new album

Cryin in Chanel

“We both lie ’cause we’re scared

If I didn’t care, I’d hold back a whole lot more from you

But I’m open and that’s rare

It’s not like me”

Honestly this song is all about him trying to make his girl happy, so if you like the songs that make you feel like you deserve everything in the world, this one is for you.

Brian Steel & Lasers

These songs are giving the same vibes as p4, ifykyk, so listen when it’s late and you need something to make you feel hot.

Raining in Houston

This song is all about love and has a lot of r&b influence. If you enjoy listening to soul/r&b, then this song is your fav.

Nokia

We all know this one well. TikTok made it a banger… and for a good reason.

Die Trying

Honestly I didn’t like this song at first at all. I thought it was so out of place in this album because it sounded like an upbeat summer vibe, when everything else was darker. But once I looked at the lyrics, I understood that this song probably has the most heart and soul, so don’t knock before you try.

Greedy

This was his last song of the album, and personally I think it was so so so much more impactful by ending it with “Greedy”. These lyrics are all about his true love and feelings towards someone that he has a craving for. This song was probably my favorite, so if you need a desperate love song, this is it.