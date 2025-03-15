The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Canadian dancer and pop singer Tate McRae released her new album So Close to What on Friday, February 21. She debuted in 2017 with the release of her first single, and her debut album came out in 2022. Since her first few songs and albums, Tate has changed her entire persona and is truer to herself as the years go by.

Tracklist:

Miss possessive

Revolving door

bloodonmyhands (ft Flo Milli)

Dear God

Purple lace bra

Sports car

Signs

I know love (ft The Kid LAROI)

Like I do

It’s ok I’m ok

No I’m not in love

Means I care

Greenlight

2 hands

Siren sounds (bonus)

Nostalgia

My top three songs:

“Dear god” talks about how hard it is for Tate to move on from a past relationship. It became such an issue that she even asked God for help to get him out of her head.

“Sports car” was originally released as a single, and it is clear to see why. This song is perfect for a night out with your girl friends. Tate’s vocals in this song were incredible. It talks about the female experience and adrenaline rush of being in a car alone with a man.

“I know love” is a song that compares the experience of love to drugs, both the good and the bad. The Kid LAROI and Tate’s romantic experience makes it perfect for them to sing together.

I did like Tate’s new album, but unfortunately I do not love her new style as much as I loved her I Used to Think I Could Fly album of 2022. I related so much to that debut and do not see myself listening to So Close to What as much as her older songs. Her new pop dance style is something I can definitely picture her as and I love that she is living her best life.