Snobby Hobbyists: When Expertise Becomes Exclusion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I did all my research. I found an espresso machine (surprisingly within my budget!), asked around for coffee brand recommendations, and even bought a cute little ice mold for my iced coffee creations. I finally felt ready to graduate from instant coffee powder and up my coffee game!

Later that night, as I mindlessly scrolled through TikTok, I stumbled upon a girl asking for advice on how to troubleshoot her espresso machine and make better coffee. As the video played in the background, I opened up the comments, hoping for tips and tricks from experienced home baristas that I could take note of. Instead, to my shock, I was faced with a horde of angry complainers in her comments.

“Why on earth are you using the portafilter that came with your machine?? Don’t you know it can’t make ‘real’ espresso?”

“You should use beans from your local coffee shop! They should be roasted on the day of, and you should use them within 2 weeks!”

“You shouldn’t have bought that machine; it never gives you high-quality coffee. My $800 Breville is much better!”

Of course, not every comment on her video was condescending, and I’m sure the girl was able to find a few useful nuggets of information. But it still struck me as odd that so many people were nitpicking her process and providing “advice” that was neither constructive nor implementable. A beginner is unlikely to know the difference between types of portafilters, and quite frankly, many won’t care if it makes “real” espresso, so long as it tastes good. Not everyone has access to a local coffee roastery, and not everyone will be able to finish a whole bag of beans before they lose their peak flavor. Espresso machines range from $80-$1,000+, making them a pretty pricey investment. I’m sure the girl in the video did her own research before committing to one machine, taking into account quality and price point, and it comes across as entitled to so easily expect that she is able to simply buy another (more expensive) machine, and that a less expensive machine is entirely worthless.

I’ve noticed this trend within different hobby communities as well. Stuck on a video game level? Just “get good.” Oh, you like to read? Well, I read 25 books last month and have a whole room in my house dedicated to storing my collection.

It’s certainly impressive to see the amount of effort others put into their hobbies and interests. Honestly, I think we all aspire to one day be that knowledgeable and well-invested in our passions. However, I believe that sometimes more experienced members of the community tend to forget that people can be beginners, and their particular brand of advice can come across as snobby, condescending, or, at worst, elitist.

As a beginner, who is probably dealing with information overload in the first place, this constant I’m-better-than-you attitude can make it seem impossible to start a new hobby. It can feel like the more advanced members are gatekeeping you from joining their community. It can feel like you’re not allowed to make mistakes, or that you don’t have enough money to support this hobby.

I want you to know that none of this is true. You need to make mistakes before you can improve, and you are allowed to invest only the amount of time and money that you are comfortable with. A hobby should be something that lights up your day, not a source of stress and confusion. As you hone your craft with time, you too will probably be able to splurge on higher-quality materials and perfect more advanced techniques.

For me, making a cup of coffee in the morning is a way to start my day off gently. I care about walking myself through each step mindfully, allowing myself to be creative as I combine ingredients and flavors, and finally, the taste. At the end of the day, I think this is what everyone who wants to make coffee at home cares about. The tools and techniques don’t matter as long as you enjoy the process, the result, and sharing what you’ve learned.

To beginners, I hope your takeaway from all this is to just start. Start slowly, start clumsily, but start nonetheless. Perfection is not the goal; your enjoyment is. And to anyone who considers themselves an expert in anything, remember that other people want to be like you. Part of your role as an expert is to share what you’ve learned, share it kindly, and help make your community a welcoming place. Remember that you, too, were once just a beginner.