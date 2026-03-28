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TAMU | Life > Experiences

Sips & Snacks: Cheese and Wine

Updated Published
Claire Stevens Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, Texas, April 11, 2026- Messina Hof Estate Winery is having a “Sips & Snacks: Cheese and Wine” event at their winery on Saturday, April 11th. Admission to the event starts at $49 per ticket, and tickets are sold online here. At this event, artisan cheeses are meticulously paired with carefully selected wines to create delicious pairings for attendees to try. The Sips & Snacks event will run from 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM, and you will have the opportunity to try ten different cheeses that will be paired with five different wines for a delicious match!

Gather your friends and join Messina Hof Estate Winery on a beautiful Saturday to celebrate Spring and try new wine and cheese pairings!

Claire Stevens

TAMU '27

Claire Stevens is a third-year writer for the TAMU chapter of Her Campus. As executive of the PR committee, she works with others to create merchandise designs, write press releases, and hand out brand samples. Her writing covers the college experience, music, podcasts, and everything in between.

Aside from her time devoted to Her Campus at TAMU, Claire is a senior Business major at Texas A&M. She has worked various jobs over the years, with her favorite being a barista for a small, family-owned coffee shop in her hometown of Allen, Texas. This experience has cultivated a passion and developed many thoughts on all things coffee and tea related! Because of this, she has many opinions on various coffee and tea beverages. Claire plans to have a business career, but her dream job is owning her own coffee/book shop!

In her free time, Claire enjoys reading, going on walks with her dog, spending time with her friends, and checking out unique coffee shops with her mom. She is absolutely obsessed with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo, and, when not listening to music, can frequently be found watching Gilmore Girls or Friends.