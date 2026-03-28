This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, Texas, April 11, 2026- Messina Hof Estate Winery is having a “Sips & Snacks: Cheese and Wine” event at their winery on Saturday, April 11th. Admission to the event starts at $49 per ticket, and tickets are sold online here. At this event, artisan cheeses are meticulously paired with carefully selected wines to create delicious pairings for attendees to try. The Sips & Snacks event will run from 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM, and you will have the opportunity to try ten different cheeses that will be paired with five different wines for a delicious match!

Gather your friends and join Messina Hof Estate Winery on a beautiful Saturday to celebrate Spring and try new wine and cheese pairings!