Short and Sweet: 4 Stress-Free Day Trips

As the Spring semester heats up and finals loom around the corner, it’s about time for the Aggie community to consider a weekend sabbatical. However, traveling often comes with a hefty price tag and organizing any trip outside of the group chat can be stressful. But there is still hope! Here are 4 effortless day-trip ideas for those seeking a spontaneous weekend getaway.

Blue Bell in Brenham

Just a half-hour drive from College Station (without traffic), you’ll find Blue Bell Creameries nestled in Brenham, Texas. You can journey to the heart of Texas’ dairy country to enjoy the state’s official ice cream. There, you can take a guided tour and witness Blue Bell’s process of creating its most iconic flavors. Afterward, indulge in a scoop or two of your favorite flavors at the charming and cute on-site parlor. It’s an easy taste of one of Texas’ most iconic traditions.

Discovery Green in Houston

Known for its spacewalks and Friday Night Lights, Houston is filled with plenty of vibrant attractions, thriving culture, and good cuisine. At the heart of the Central Business District lies Discovery Green Park, a joint venture between the city of Houston and the non-profit Discovery Green Conservancy. This 12-acre park features dog trails, mini golf, and numerous art exhibitions. For a little pick-me-up during the day, the park provides refreshments like Grizzaffi Coffee and The Grove for a modern and chic atmosphere. Discovery Green also offers free fitness until early July and an open-air market called Flea by Night, selling repurposed goods supplied by locals and small vendors. For those looking for live entertainment, the park also holds a family movie night with food, beer, and wine sold by local businesses.

Lake Somerville in Somerville

If you’re looking to touch grass outside of Lake Bryan, a serene trip to Lake Somerville is the perfect solution. Just a short drive from College Station, this reservoir offers a simple retreat for any outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. You can spend your day basking in the Texas sun on its sandy shores or spend an afternoon fishing or kayaking. It offers miles of scenic hiking and biking trails as well.

Main Street in Bastrop

Located in the scenic Lost Pines region, Main Street in Bastrop welcomes visitors with its small-town charm. As one of the oldest cities in Texas, it has a lively downtown lined with antique stores, historic buildings, and plenty of cozy coffee shops. Outdoor enthusiasts can wander along the Colorado River and hike through Bastrop State Park. With its scenic beauty and Victorian-style architecture, Bastrop, with the allure of small-town Texas, is perfect for a simple day-trip.