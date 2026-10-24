Sense and Sensibility: Was it better than Wuthering Heights?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I watched Sense and Sensibility on Tuesday at 10 pm.

I have tickets to watch it on Wednesday and Thursday.

I am in love with this movie. It has the cinematography, score, and vibes of the 2005 Pride and Prejudice movie.

It felt like that kind of movie. But it had the themes of love, sisterhood, and girlhood. It combines Little Women (2019) and Pride and Prejudice (2005).

Now classic books are making their way back into the theaters. “Wuthering Heights” came out on Valentine’s Day in 2025. It is safe to say that the movie left more to be desired.

So, I went into this movie with low expectations. However, I was completely blown away.

Daisy Edgar-Jones was breathtaking in this movie. Her acting was phenomenal; the chemistry between her and Mr. Farris (George Makay) was so good. That pair really sold the movie for me. All I am going to say is, he KNEELS. You’ll find out what I mean soon…

I also really loved Colonel Brandon. He has always been one of my favorite literary love interests. Alan Rickman in the 1995 version was exceptional. He could never be beat. But this version of the Colonel was a close second. He had a passion, a quiet confidence, and a strong passion for Marianne that was tangible.

My only real criticism of this movie was that Marianne had wavy hair that wasn’t done well. I think it was to show she was carefree, but it just looked limp half the time. But that is very superficial.

I still absolutely loved it.

The bond between Mrs. Dashwood, played by Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe, and her daughters was just so palpable. As someone whose parent is a single mom and a younger sister, it felt like I was seeing us on the screen.

It was such a wonderfully done movie. Go watch it, and bring your sisters and your best friends with you.