Senior Year Recap: Closing my Chapter at TAMU.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but somewhere between my first exam and one of my classes ending for my last semester here… this university was my home. To think that I am finishing the last few days of my senior year is incredible, and I have learned so much this past year leading up to my graduation.

I have had some of the best experiences during my final year here at TAMU, and I am going to share some of the things I have learned and wish to have done sooner.

1. Do everything and anything.

I spent the past three years working hard and tirelessly to afford going to school, and did not participate in many campus activities or join an organization for that time being. Though, for my last year I was able to join an organization, and be part of many rewarding experiences that I wished I could have done sooner if I had the time. This included campus events, get-togethers, and outings. I volunteered at Big Event for the first time as a senior, went to my first career fair, and joined HerCampus at TAMU to surround myself with people who enjoy the same things as me. All of these experiences helped me grow, and understand why A&M was a community, something that I didn’t get to understand till late in my career.

2. Use the campus resources.

For my final year here, I learned and used so many of the campus resources that A&M has to offer, specifically with the University Libraries. Through one of my classes this semester I learned about The Studio, which provides spaces and equipment for audio and video services. I used the The Tech Bar as well, and was able to rent out microphones, and cameras for the first time. I also accessed the collections material from the Cushing Library. I used the Open Access Labs throughout campus to work on my homework or use the area as study spaces. I wish I could have known more about the resources TAMU offers, the Libraries just one prime example that goes unnoticed. After all, our tuition is paying for it.

3. Live in the Moment.

I have taken so much time reflecting about my last year, reminiscing and dreaming about doing it all over again if I could. The late night walks to the library, the tears of my last first day, and every single exam that leads up to my last. This semester, and final year has made me realize just how fast time goes by, and how I have been stuck trying to understand the future and not living in the moment. With all of the studying, projects, and presentations coming to an end, it is bittersweet to think that at one point in my life I will never experience these hardships again, but different ones. So I have learned in this last year to live in the moments and appreciate the experiences that come with going to college. From getting my Aggie Ring, to putting in the work for my last paper… A&M is my home.

