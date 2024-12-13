Senior Scaries

Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Rylee Parker
It’s officially time to be a big kid. To go out into the world to make mistakes and learn from them. Trial and error. There is a world of possibilities, but how do I choose one route? This day seemed so far away for the last three years, and now comes the rush of fear of figuring out my future outside of the classroom. This semester was full of scaries, from the increase in school work alongside trying to decide what I want to do with the rest of my life. But it seems that’s something we all have issues with. 

So, what do I want to do for the rest of my life? I know everyone says your first job straight out of college most likely won’t be the job you are with for the next forty years, but still, what do I want to do? What will benefit me in my next career? Do I even know what I could do for forty hours a week, every single week? There are so many options in the world. Graduation is coming quickly, and I am at a loss with what career to choose. 

I feel like this is the fear of all seniors who just went into college and got their degrees because that is what we should do. However, I know I’m not alone when I say I have never known what career I wanted. If you were to look at the list of options I have debated since my freshman year of high school, you would seriously wonder where half, if any, correlate to another. There are so many things that seem fun or like I would be really good at them so how do I narrow that down? 

I say all of this with still not a single clue what I want to do with my life, but isn’t that the fun of things? It’s okay to not have everything figured out. It’s okay to be trying to figure things out. It is not going to be the end of the world to continue trial and error until one finally just sticks. But this is the fear we are all living, but just know it will not be the end of the world. One day, we will figure it out. We will make it. As long as we keep trying to figure it out, one day we will all maybe have our shit together.

Rylee Parker is the Events Executive of Her Campus at Texas A&M University’s chapter. In the events committee she helps other members organize events while also planning and attending her own. She enjoys planning, as she is very organized, and creating fun and new ideas! Outside of Her Campus, Rylee grew up in a small-ish town in East Texas called Lufkin, Texas. She graduated from Hudson High School in 2021. Now Rylee furthers her education at Texas A&M University at College Station. Rylee is a senior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Communication with a certificate in social media. She hopes to gain further knowledge including event coordinating and public relations. Once Rylee graduates from Texas A&M University in the Spring of 2025, she hopes to pursue a career in social media marketing or public relations. These areas have always been something of interest to her. Rylee’s hobbies include painting, drawing, photography, social media, reading, hosting gatherings, and hanging out with friends and of course her gorgeous fur babies. She loves testing her creativity through her design process. You will always see Rylee out on the town enjoying life to the fullest potential.