Senior Scaries

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

It’s officially time to be a big kid. To go out into the world to make mistakes and learn from them. Trial and error. There is a world of possibilities, but how do I choose one route? This day seemed so far away for the last three years, and now comes the rush of fear of figuring out my future outside of the classroom. This semester was full of scaries, from the increase in school work alongside trying to decide what I want to do with the rest of my life. But it seems that’s something we all have issues with.

So, what do I want to do for the rest of my life? I know everyone says your first job straight out of college most likely won’t be the job you are with for the next forty years, but still, what do I want to do? What will benefit me in my next career? Do I even know what I could do for forty hours a week, every single week? There are so many options in the world. Graduation is coming quickly, and I am at a loss with what career to choose.

I feel like this is the fear of all seniors who just went into college and got their degrees because that is what we should do. However, I know I’m not alone when I say I have never known what career I wanted. If you were to look at the list of options I have debated since my freshman year of high school, you would seriously wonder where half, if any, correlate to another. There are so many things that seem fun or like I would be really good at them so how do I narrow that down?

I say all of this with still not a single clue what I want to do with my life, but isn’t that the fun of things? It’s okay to not have everything figured out. It’s okay to be trying to figure things out. It is not going to be the end of the world to continue trial and error until one finally just sticks. But this is the fear we are all living, but just know it will not be the end of the world. One day, we will figure it out. We will make it. As long as we keep trying to figure it out, one day we will all maybe have our shit together.