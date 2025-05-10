Saying Goodbye to Texas A&M

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout this year I have had my fair share of bittersweet moments and my “lasts”. When I left my hometown in August of 2021 and moved to College Station, it felt like I had a lifetime left before I was out in the real world. Suddenly that day is approaching much faster than I thought. The last four years have absolutely changed my perspective on so many things. It has shaped me for this next part of my life. In one of my classes at A&M, we discussed the evolution of our personalities through every stage of our lives. This may be dramatic but I feel like each year of college I was finding my way into new roles and fulfilling these new found characters in my life.

My first year of college was actually spent at Blinn Community College. I was partying it up. I would spend every morning cramming all of my school work in (while being hungover) just to turn it around and drink come nightfall. And yes, I did this on repeat. And yes, I am aware how inappropriate this behavior can be. However, if you wanted to party, I was the girl to call and I would show up. Every. Single. Time. My second year of college was my first year at Texas A&M University. I spent all of my time trying to immerse myself in the traditions; football games, basketball games, ring dunks, and going to Dixie Chicken. I wanted to get the full experience of what it’s like to be in Aggieland. My third year of college was the year I realized the boy I thought I loved was the bum everyone told me he was (you can catch that in my article earlier this semester). And the worst part was I stayed until the beginning of my senior year so this year was a slight bit of a blur.

Now we are in the last semester of my last year in college. My senior year. That second year of college when I was focused on getting the full Aggie experience… turns out I actually missed A LOT. Looking back now there are so many things I have missed. For one I NEVER went to a midnight yell… like what? I haven’t been to a baseball game either. Both seem like some top priorities that should have been on my list. But TAMU truly has given me such an amazing set of years and there is so much more I wish I would have experienced. But I got my fair share of experiences. I have met so many amazing people and will have friendships that this school brought me for a life time.